Staunton’s Bessie Weller one of 64 Virginia schools to receive performance award

Bessie Weller Elementary School has been recognized as one of 64 schools to receive the Exemplar Performance School Award, one of the highest academic achievements for a school in Virginia.

The award is part of the Virginia Board of Education’s Exemplar School Recognition Program and is given to schools that exceed performance requirements or show continuous improvement on academic and school quality indicators.

Bessie Weller is one of 27 Virginia schools to earn the Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award, while 37 other schools earned the Highest Achievement Award. Schools that received the awards met at least one of three criteria based on their performance and practices during the 2022-2023 and prior school years.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons extended her congratulations to the award winners.

“When high expectations are set, and our schools achieve them, they deserve to be celebrated … They should be very proud of all that they have achieved,” Coons said.

Board of Education President Grace Turner Creasey also expressed her excitement.

“Recognition in this program is one of the highest achievements a school can receive in the Commonwealth. Congratulations to the staff, students and communities who support these remarkable schools for their success.”