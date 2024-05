The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing juvenile.

Jazmin Shifflett was last seen on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of 7th Street NE in Charlottesville.

Shifflett is a type 1 diabetic and may be in need of her medication, police say.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.