Shenandoah National Park names interim superintendent with retirement of Pat Kenney

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney retired April 30 after nearly 34 years in the National Park Service (NPS).

Lewis Rogers, Superintendent at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, has been named interim Superintendent while a permanent replacement is sought.

Kenney began his tenure at Shenandoah National Park and Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park in 2020. Kenney’s career in the NPS began in 1990 in Big Cypress National Preserve where he was a natural resource manager. In his extensive career he served as the Planning Branch Chief at Denver Service Center, Superintendent at Cape Lookout National Seashore and Deputy Superintendent at Yellowstone National Park.

“I will leave with many memories of the things that we have accomplished, the experiences I have had in amazing places, and all the great people that I have worked with throughout the Service,” said Kenney. “Looking forward, there are many things I want to do and places I want to experience.”

Rogers began duties as interim Superintendent for both Shenandoah and Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park May 1, 2024. He has served at 12 different NPS units including Independence and Valley Forge National Historical Parks and Booker T. Washington National Monument. His career spans a variety of NPS disciplines including law enforcement, emergency services and interpretation in addition to several leadership roles.

“I have worked in the NPS for 40 years and have experience in a variety of places and conditions. Through this time, I have learned the critical role relationships play in NPS site management. It is through relationships that we create an environment, an ecosystem that we all live, work, and play in. It is up to each one of us to determine if we will engage in clean or polluted contributions to that ecosystem. I like to encourage others to make good, clean contributions,” Rogers said.

He lives in Ashland with his wife, daughter and one son who lives nearby.