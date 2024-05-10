Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk 21-year-old convicted for robbery of two 7-Eleven stores of cash, vape products

Crystal Graham
A Norfolk man was convicted Wednesday of two counts each of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he pleaded guilty to robbing two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint.

Devin Demetrius Watts Jr., 21, is scheduled for sentencing on August 9. There is no sentencing agreement in place. Judge Robert B. Rigney accepted the plea.

Watts has been convicted of four prior felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to court records, on Nov. 6, 2022, Watts entered the 7-Eleven at 3235 Chesapeake Blvd., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money and vape products. Watts left the store after the clerk gave him about $65 from the register and $25 worth of vape products.

Video surveillance footage from the store showed Watts handling a black and silver gun equipped with a flashlight.

The following day, Watts entered a 7-Eleven at 1618 Indian River Road, pointed the same gun he had used the day before at the clerks and robbed them. Watts left the store after being given $325 in cash and merchandise.

One of the clerks followed Watts as he left, and responding Norfolk Police officers took him into custody after pursuing him on foot.

The investigation confirmed that Watts was in possession of the same gun as seen on the surveillance footage from the first robbery.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

