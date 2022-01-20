The best online casino games you can play live

Most of us can name the most popular casino games without much trouble — poker, slots, blackjack and roulette spring to mind. How many of us actually know how to play all of these games though? If most of your gaming knowledge comes from TV and movies, most of what you know probably amounts to occasionally yelling “Hit me!” or “Put it all on red!”.

You don’t need to be super familiar with gambling to enjoy it, we’re all beginners at some point and shouldn’t feel embarrassed about it. Playing at an online casino rather than a traditional land-based one gives you the chance to learn the ropes without an audience. It takes the pressure off and makes it more enjoyable.

Since 2020, online casinos in West Virginia have been legal to play at for anyone within state lines. This has opened up the industry and made it possible for people to enjoy casino games without having to make the trip to somewhere like Atlantic City or Las Vegas.

The weather this winter has been particularly extreme, with more heavy snowfalls predicted in the coming weeks. As much fun as a trip to the casino is, having a digital alternative is great when ice and snow make it unsafe to drive. Online casinos are also a great way to beat the boredom that comes from being stuck at home.

With online casino gaming being so new for many of us, it can be hard to know where to start. Some online casinos offer more than 1,000 different slot games, that kind of choice is a little mind-boggling. This article will discuss some of the best online casino games that you can play live and point you in the right direction so you can play with confidence.

What are live casino games?

Live casino games are one of the coolest new trends in online casino gaming. Thanks to advances in streaming and Optical Character Recognition technology, casino games where players can actually interact with a real dealer are now possible. Every action the dealer makes is encoded by the Game Control Unit which is what makes it possible for the player to respond and interact.

Some live casino games allow players to chat with one another, recreating the experience of sitting at the table with other players. Players can also place bets or ask the dealer questions using the same feature. There are often multiple cameras covering the table, especially when playing roulette, so that players can see everything that’s happening.

Live casino games are the closest you can get to the land-based casino experience. Having an actual person making decisions and determining the results of a game instead of an AI might not change your odds but it does make everything feel more real.

Poker

Poker is probably the most famous card game in the world. One of the most interesting aspects of poker is that knowing your cards and the value of the hand is only half the game, you also have to be able to read your opponents and tell when they might be bluffing while hiding your own responses. Another part of the appeal of poker is that there are so many different variations.

When choosing a live poker game to play, make sure that you are picking a variant that you are familiar with. All of the different types of poker are played in roughly the same way, but things like hand values, the number of betting rounds, and whether or not cards are all dealt face down or a combination of face down and face up may differ. The most popular types of poker are Texas Hold ‘Em, 5-Card Stud and Omaha.

Blackjack

If poker is the most famous card game, then blackjack is the second. Blackjack is a great game that requires a mix of luck and skill. Playing live dealer blackjack is much more fun than playing against an AI or an algorithm. This is because there’s something about actually being able to see the deck of cards steadily getting shorter that increases the tension and the excitement as you play.

Roulette

The main reason that roulette is one of the best live casino games to play is that it is impossible to recreate at home. You can host a poker night and play blackjack with your friends; all you really need is a deck of cards and some chips. If you want to play roulette, it’s a lot more difficult. Very few people have the space to have their own roulette wheel in their home. The only way you can get the roulette experience without going to a casino is to play a live online version.

Story by Jame Reynolds