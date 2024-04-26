Augusta County tourism grant application opens for marketing, expansion of facilities

The grant application process is open for local events or businesses in Augusta County to fund new marketing campaigns or expand tourism-related facilities.

Augusta County Tourism administers the grant program to support and expand tourism efforts within Augusta County.

Grants for the expansion of tourism-related facilities include new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations and physical improvements that should lead to increased visitation in Augusta County.

In this competitive application process, all projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County. Funding is limited.

The deadline for application is May 20.

Marketing campaigns focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000.

Tourism facility expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000.

To apply, contact [email protected] or (540) 245-5619.

The details

All funding proposals must be for new projects which can include a new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.

All applications will be evaluated based on:

projected impact on tourism from outside the region

the degree to which they encourage off-peak travel

the strength of their marketing and promotional plan

their overall creativity and partnerships with other Augusta County businesses

Tourism facility expansions must demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales, and improve our local tourist destinations.