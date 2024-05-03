Staunton: New city assessor from Powhatan County will begin May 20 ahead of next reassessment

Douglas Flinn has been named the new City Assessor for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role on May 20, 2024.

“We are excited to have Douglas joining our team as we move closer to our next property reassessment,” said Assistant City Manager Amanda Kaufman. “He brings nearly two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge from his time with three jurisdictions in Virginia.”

Flinn was most recently the Chief Deputy Assessor in Powhatan County, Virginia where he was responsible for county-wide reassessment of all properties. He has also worked for the City of Hopewell and Chesterfield County, completing appraisals of commercial and residential property since 2005.

Throughout his career, Flinn has worked with homeowners and businessowners regarding residential and historic rehabilitation programs and has used numerous tools and software for assessing property.

“I feel humbled and privileged to have been selected by the leadership team to serve the community of Staunton as the City Assessor,” Flinn said. “I am passionate about customer service, while striving for the most accurate property records and equitable, fair market value assessments, delivered with integrity.”

Flinn is a member of the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers and the International Association of Assessing Officers. He has a bachelor’s from VCU in Urban Studies and Geography.

Flinn says he is proudly raising two wonderful boys with his strong and supportive wife, Catherine. His oldest son serves in the U.S. Army.