Home Leapfrog Group: Virginia ranks second in nation for patient safety in hospitals
Health, Virginia

Leapfrog Group: Virginia ranks second in nation for patient safety in hospitals

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hospital patient health
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia maintained its second-place finish for patient safety after ranking anywhere from first to sixth in the bi-annual rankings dating back to 2018.

In the Spring 2024 Leapfrog Group hospital safety grade state rankings, 40 of 72 Virginia-based hospitals earned “A” grades in the evaluation period.

“Delivering high-quality, safe, and compassionate care is a top priority for Virginia hospitals,” said Michael Elliott, VCU Health chief operating officer and senior vice president, chair of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association board of directors. “The trend of positive results in the bi-annual Leapfrog Group scores indicate that hospitals across the Commonwealth – from Northern Virginia to Southwest Virginia, Southside Virginia to Central Virginia, the Northern Neck, Hampton Roads and the Shenandoah Valley – have invested time, energy, and resources to create strong patient safety and quality cultures. We celebrate this outcome and strengthen our resolve to continue the hospital quality improvement journey.”

In addition to the Spring 2024 Leapfrog grading period, Virginia was also ranked second overall in the Fall 2023 rankings, the Fall 2022 rankings and the Spring 2022 rankings.

The Commonwealth has consistently been a high-achieving state in the bi-annual rankings. This includes rankings of first overall in the Fall 2021  rating period, fourth in Spring 2021, sixth in Fall 2020, third in Fall 2019, second in Spring 2019, third in Fall 2018 and fifth in Spring 2018.

In addition to Leapfrog safety scores, eight Virginia hospitals were recently recognized on the Healthgrades list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals.

“The Spring 2024 Leapfrog Group rankings, as well as the Healthgrades recognition, are a reflection of the many positive contributions Virginia hospitals make to support public health and well-being for people and families in the communities they serve,” said Sean T. Connaughton, VHHA president and CEO.

The hospital safety grade program assigns letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the nation based on patient safety data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Group and other sources.

Leapfrog Spring 2024 “A” rated hospitals

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center
  • Buchanan General Hospital
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Southside Community Hospital
  • Clinch Valley Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)
  • Fauquier Health (Lifepoint Health)
  • Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital*
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • LewisGale Hospital Alleghany (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (HCA Virginia)
  • Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Reston Hospital Center (HCA Virginia)
  • Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara CarePlex Hospital*
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital*
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
  • Sovah Health – Danville (Lifepoint Health)
  • StoneSprings Hospital Center (HCA Virginia)
  • TriCities Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Twin County Regional Healthcare (Lifepoint Health)
  • UVA Medical Center
  • UVA Culpeper Medical Center
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • UVA Prince William Medical Center
  • VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
  • VHC Health
  • Warren Memorial Hospital (Valley Health)
  • Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health)

An asterisk “*” denotes hospitals that have earned straight “A” grades since 2012.

