Home City of Charlottesville to address water issues in ‘colored section’ of historic Oakwood Cemetery
City of Charlottesville to address water issues in ‘colored section’ of historic Oakwood Cemetery

Crystal Graham
The City of Charlottesville will begin remedial work at Oakwood Cemetery next week to address low-lying water issues and safeguard the historical significance of the cemetery.

The cemetery is approximately 14 acres and serves as a public burying ground located south of the downtown area.

The city held a series of informational sessions to engage and inform the community about deficiencies and planned remedial actions.

Line and Grade Civil Engineering also conducted a comprehensive forensic investigation focusing on the low-lying wet grounds within the cemetery, situated adjacent to Elliott Avenue and 1st Street South. Over several months, the investigation identified various hydrologic and hydraulic factors contributing to the persistent low-lying, wet conditions within the cemetery.

A thorough review of historic and cultural resources unveiled that the affected area aligns with the historically designated “colored section” of the cemetery. The study also showed the presence of documented burial sites alongside the likelihood of undocumented ones within the impacted area.

For more information on the remediation work, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (434) 970-3260.

