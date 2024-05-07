Countries
Home Howard Hanna/Ray Wheeler Realty donates $10K to UVA Health Children’s
Health, Local

Howard Hanna/Ray Wheeler Realty donates $10K to UVA Health Children’s

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com)

Howard Hanna/Roy Wheeler Realty is making a $10,000 donation to UVA Health Children’s from the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund to help children and families with financial needs.

Throughout 2023, agents in Charlottesville, Zion Crossroads and Ruckersville raised funds in support of the free care fund.

Howard Hanna/Roy Wheeler Realty regularly supports UVA Health Children’s community events. Every winter, local agents visit the children’s hospital, which was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia, to spread holiday cheer and decorate for the winter season.

UVA Health Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the commonwealth and beyond. Within UVA Health University Medical Center, UVA Health Children’s includes more than 110 beds, a pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Health Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care to families throughout the region.

U.S. News has ranked nine UVA Health Children’s specialties among the best in the nation.

UVA Health Children’s work to expand services to children and families includes a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to launch the UVA Health Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County, scheduled to open later this year.

The real estate agency will present the check for donation this afternoon.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

