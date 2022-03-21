3-reel slots vs. 5-reel slots: Understanding the basics

If you are about to enter the irish slots world, you will see 3-reel slots and 5-reel ones. Now, you are probably wondering what’s the difference. What type of slots to try and play? First, it is crucial to understand what reels are. Reels are columns that contain symbols. They spin and then determine the game’s results. The primary difference between these types of slots is the number of spinning columns to state the obvious. Many players, especially new ones, think that’s the only difference, but there is much more to know.

Pay lines and winning combinations

It would be best to learn more about pay lines and possible winning combinations when choosing the slots. If the slot has three reels, it will have a lower amount of pay lines than the slot with five reels. To make it even more precise, by choosing a three-reel slot game, you need to remember that it can have nine pay lines at most. On the other hand, a 5-reel game may feature more, and the number goes over 100.

If the game has more pay lines, there will be many more possible winning combinations. There is no right or wrong option here. It all comes down to your taste. Every slot player should go for the preferable option.

All about bets

When you play 3-reel slots, the maximum bets you can place are not as high. They are way higher for the slots that come with five reels. It means that chasing jackpots on slots with more reels means you will have to spend more. Doing the same when playing 3-reel slots does not require higher bets, which means you will spend less.

Before you choose the game to play, consider your budget. If your bankroll does not allow you to spend a lot, it would be wise to start with 3-reel slots. If you manage to win and increase the balance on your bankroll, you can level up and move to 5-reel ones.

Triggering the bonus rounds

When playing slots, you will notice special symbols. When these symbols show up, they can trigger bonus rounds. For 3-reel slots, the number of symbols that have the power to give you a bonus is not high. There is usually just one or two. But, if you choose a five-reel game, the situation will change. You will notice that five-reel slots have more bonus features at your disposal.

There are different types of symbols. Scatters usually bring a bonus round or a free spin, and they can pay from any place. Wilds are particular sorts of symbols, and they are a favorite for many players. Suppose you’re wondering why. The answer is simple. When the wild shows up, it will substitute all the other symbols. Multipliers are a great option as well. When they are a part of the winning combination, they increase the payout size. The one that shows up the most is the 2x option.

Audio and video effects, and other features

Here is another difference. Three-reel slots are more straightforward in every way. It is not only the number of spinning columns and symbols that can trigger bonus rounds and other rewards. They are not so rich in features as the five-reel games. Also, the audio effects and video quality the five-reel slots provide are much higher.

While three-reel slots are fun to play, keep in mind that they don’t have many extra features. The gameplay may not be as fascinating as the gameplay offered by five-reel slots. When you play the title with more spinning columns, you can expect more sound and video features, various effects, and options. For many players, especially those playing slots for a while, five-reel slots bring more entertainment. If you are a beginner, one of many unique three-reel titles will be interesting as well.

It all comes down to taste and desires

Every player is different. Some seek more thrill than others. Others are focused on the size of their bankroll, while many don’t have to think about it. There are many scenarios. But it all comes down to the taste a player has. You may prefer old-school slots or modern ones. You may want to enjoy top-notch video and audio effects. Or, you may entirely focus on the number of winning combinations.

Players have different opinions, and you should focus on things that you consider essential. If you do that, you will choose the best option, and as a result, you will have more fun, and you will enjoy it a lot more. After all, thrill and enjoyment are what slots are all about.

To wrap it all up

When people start the 3-reel vs. 5-reel slots research, they usually think the only difference between these two types is the number of columns they come with. However, there is a lot more to be explored. Three-reel slots are more straightforward in many ways. They don’t require a huge bankroll, and they come with a lower amount of pay lines. In addition, they don’t have many symbols that are designed to trigger bonuses and prizes during the gameplay. Plus, audio and video effects are not as rich and entertaining.

Now, the five-reel ones are a bit more complex. They come with more pay lines and winning combinations. They have more features, better quality, and more symbols to create bonuses. But they also require a deeper pocket.

With all this being said, there is no winner. Both options are great, and it is up to the player to choose the one that matches the specific taste and desires.

Story by John Tale

