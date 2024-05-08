Countries
Home Fourth District 2024 Congressional Art Competition winners announced
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

Fourth District 2024 Congressional Art Competition winners announced

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
“Poker Face,” a drawing by Ethan Hansen, is the first-place winner of Virginia’s District 4 2024 Congressional Art Competition. Courtesy of Office of Jennifer McClellan.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan announced the winners of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition, and the Fourth District’s first-place winner is Ethan Hansen with his hand-drawn piece, “Poker Face.”

Ethan is a 10th grader at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology. His work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year.

“Congratulations to Ethan on winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition! I look forward to seeing his work in the Capitol every time I walk to vote on the House floor. It was a pleasure to host this year’s art competition,” McClellan said. “My office received dozens of beautiful, inspiring and thought-provoking submissions from students throughout the district. Thank you to all the participants for sharing your artistic vision and talents with us, and I encourage you to continue pursuing your love of art.”

The finalists are:

  • Brooklyn Miller of Prince George High School took second place with her drawing, “A Moment of Silence.”

  • Tiara Williams of Petersburg High School took third place with her mixed media work, “Contemplation.”

Below is a full list of submissions for this year and honorable mentions in each category.

Overall Congressional Art Competition Winners:

  • 1st Place: Poker Face / Ethan Hansen of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

  • 2nd Place: A Moment of Silence / Brooklyn Miller of Prince George High School

  • 3rd Place: Contemplation / Tiara Williams of Petersburg High School

Drawing:

  • 1st Place: Poker Face / Ethan Hansen of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

  • 2nd Place: Fatima’s View / Fatima Abdul-Hakim of Armstrong High School

  • 3rd Place (tie): Nature vs Man-made / Preshyara Goudy of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

  • 3rd Place (tie): The Orchid / Baylor Milan of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

  • Honorable Mention: Eye Self Portrait / Abigail Saucedo of Prince George High School

  • Honorable Mention: A Reflection on Time / River DeFrancesco of Clover Hill High School

Painting:

Photography:

  • 1st Place: Within Reach / Liyth Mohammed of Carver College and Career Academy

  • 2nd Place: Possibilities / Cynthia Melendez of Carver College and Career Academy

  • 3rd Place: New Start / Dasan Oliver of Carver College and Career Academy

Mixed Media:

All winning submissions and honorable mentions may be viewed here.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

