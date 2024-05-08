Countries
Home 'Definitely powerful': Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses
‘Definitely powerful’: Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Sentara RMH Chaplain Jeff Carr blesses the hands of a nurse at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Courtesy of Sentara RMH.

Sentara RMH Medical Center recognizes National Nurses Week as a time to celebrate the commitment and contributions of its nurses.

National Nurses Week is May 6 to 12, 2024.

Sentara nurses make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of patients and community members they serve. Sentara RMH, Sentara Medical Group, Sentara Home Health and Hospice and Sentara Community Health take pride in recognizing and honoring their efforts.

With 1,188 nurses and nursing care support staff serving patients in the Shenandoah Valley, Sentara RMH and Sentara Medical Group have demonstrated a commitment to creating a work environment that fosters professional growth, collaboration, and a culture of excellence.

“I am so grateful for our talented and amazing staff,” said Gina Yost, Sentara RMH Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer. “We are blessed to have a team that is committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients and community.”

As part of Nurses Week activities at Sentara RMH, a Blessing of the Hands was held Monday, May 6, during which chaplains visited each unit at the hospital and offered to bless the nurses’ hands and thank them for the positive role they play in the health and wellness of our community. The chaplains’ cart was filled with chocolate treats and rocks featuring an encouraging word. Nurses were invited to choose a rock that represents what they need to continue making a difference.

“It’s definitely powerful. It’s sacred to engage with our team members as colleagues, but also to recognize the work that they do,” said Jeff Carr, Sentara RMH Medical Center Chaplain. “The human touch comes through the hands. To bless their hands and give the team members an opportunity to step away and to be recognized for the difference they make and to bless them, it’s sacred and it’s special.”

Team members will be recognized throughout the week with nursing excellence awards, a cake walk, a special breakfast and lunch, gift baskets and fun team events.

As National Nurses Week wraps up on May 12, National Hospital Week begins and carries on through May 18. Sentara RMH has a number of events and employee recognitions planned for Hospital Week.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

