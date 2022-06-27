Best Online Gambling Sites 2022 – Top US Gambling Sites for Real Money

Online gambling is a billion-dollar industry and US residents have a myriad of amazing online gambling sites they can choose from. In fact, online casinos offer just as much variety as a trip to Las Vegas to play in the flesh.

Whether you like slots, blackjack, or classic video poker, the best gambling sites have them all. In this useful guide, we show you where to get the biggest bonuses and play the most exciting games in the US.

Top Online Gambling Sites for 2022

The table below details the overall best sites for online gambling in the US in 2022, as well as the best promotional offer available at each one of them.

Editor’s Pick: Best Online Gambling Sites

Below are 10 of the finest online gambling sites offered to US residents. These platforms are all offshore gambling sites but still offer great games, massive sporting markets, and tons of unique features to players from the USA.

BetOnline – No.1 online gambling site in the US Wild Casino – Amazing 3D slots gambling in the US Bovada – Most trusted online gambling site for US players Ignition – Get $2,500 in poker freerolls MyBookie – One of the best online sports gambling sites Las Atlantis – Massive free spins offer for US residents Big Spin Casino – Giant 200% refer a friend bonus Cafe Casino – Huge progressive jackpot slots to play Xbet – Fastest in-play betting platform MyB Casino – Test out slot gambling games online for free

Quick Facts: Online Gambling in the US

Biggest win: One lucky winner nabbed over $21 million on a progressive slot in 2021. Most popular playing area: 96% of gamblers play at home. Best beginner casino game: Classic blackjack is widely considered to be the best. Online gambling revenue: In 2020, online gambling revenue totalled $66.67 billion. Mobile play: 55% of online gamblers use their mobile device.

Reviews of the Best Online Gambling Sites

We know it can be tough to choose that first online gambling site when there are so many great options. That’s why we have provided a review of our top 5 best online gambling sites for your convenience. Remember that these operators are located offshore and are not based in the US.

1. BetOnline – No.1 Gambling Site in the US

For more than two decades, BetOnline has been the online gambling site to beat in the US market. Offering a massive sportsbook and an immense selection of casino games, BetOnline has just about anything an online player could ever need. Despite so much content though, the sportsbook, in particular, could probably use another update.

Bonuses & Promotions

There are always multiple bonuses on offer at BetOnline and in recent times, the focus has been on crypto offers. With a dedicated poker section, BetOnline has also made sure to offer a bonus just for poker players too.

BetOnline Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 300% up to $3,000

: 300% up to $3,000 Deposits : 100% match up to $1,000 x3

: 100% match up to $1,000 x3 Promo code : BOLCASINO

: BOLCASINO Rollover : 30x

: 30x Min deposit : $25

: $25 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

There is plenty of variety at BetOnline. Besides a dedicated poker section with tons of tournaments every single day, you’ll find hundreds of slots, diverse table games, and a double live casino featuring blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Customer Support

BetOnline offers 24/7 support via live chat, email, and a US phone line. The Help Center is also packed full of useful information and guidance on how to use the BetOnline platform.

Crypto Banking Options

Crypto users can deposit and withdraw using 17 different cryptocurrencies including Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Deposits are instant and withdrawals shouldn’t take longer than 48 hours. The minimum deposit amount is a mere $20.

Pros: Huge sportsbook

Huge sportsbook Double live casino

Double live casino Slot cash races

Slot cash races Over a dozen cryptos

Over a dozen cryptos Fast withdrawals Cons: Somewhat dated web desgin

Somewhat dated web desgin High wire transfer fees

2. Wild Casino – Amazing 3D Slots Gambling in the US

The origins of Wild Casino date back to 1991 and that significant experience really shines through at this online gambling site. Everything is right to the point – a sleek interface, easy-to-follow menu options and no filler content. However, there is no dedicated poker section or sportsbook. Video poker is available though.

Bonuses & Promotions

Wild Casino rarely shies away from offering a mixed selection of bonuses each month. The welcome offer is massive at $5,000 and an exclusive-crypto offer can net you an immense $9,000 in bonus funds too.

Wild Casino Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 350% up to $5,000

: 350% up to $5,000 Deposits : 250% match up to $1,000, 100% up to $1,000 x4

: 250% match up to $1,000, 100% up to $1,000 x4 Promo code : WILD250, WILD100

: WILD250, WILD100 Rollover : 35x

: 35x Min deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

You’ll find quite a wide range of games at Wild Casino but there is a rather obvious focus on slots. The same double casino is on offer as what you’ll find at BetOnline but there are no poker tournaments. We did like the dozen 3D blackjack table games available though.

Customer Support

You can reach assistance at Wild Casino 24/7 by either sending an email to their support line or by using the live chat feature. Email responses can take a day or two in some cases but live chat is always available with agents connecting within minutes.

Crypto Banking Options

Like BetOnline, Wild Casino also boasts over a dozen cryptocurrencies with low minimum deposits of $20. Only a handful are available for withdrawals such as Bitcoin and Stellar.

Pros: Simple web design

Simple web design Advanced 3D slots

Advanced 3D slots Massive crypto bonus

Massive crypto bonus Great blackjack selection Cons: No card withdrawals

No card withdrawals No sportsbook

3. Bovada – Most Trusted Gambling Site for US players

Bonuses & Promotions

Bovada is always packed full of bonuses and promotions including casino tournaments and sports contests. As a major online poker platform, there is a consistent poker welcome bonus available for new players too.

Bovada Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 200% up to $2,000

: 200% up to $2,000 Deposits : 100% match up to $1,000, 100% up to $1,000 x2

: 100% match up to $1,000, 100% up to $1,000 x2 Promo code : CAWELCOME100, BV2NDCWB

: CAWELCOME100, BV2NDCWB Rollover : 25x

: 25x Min deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

Bovada offers hundreds of slot games and a seriously powerful poker platform. Bovada built a name for itself on the back of its poker offerings and the dedicated poker page is something special. The casino is also packed full of table games and the live casino is heavily focused on blackjack.

Customer Support

Like most other online gambling sites, Bovada offers 24/7 support via live chat and email. They also offer a massive help center although we found some of the information to be a little out of date.

Crypto Banking Options

You’ll find a smaller range of cryptocurrencies than some of the top online gambling sites out there. Bovada includes the most popular assets in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Pros: Excellent horse racing odds

Excellent horse racing odds Top poker gambling app

Top poker gambling app Stellar reputation

Stellar reputation Big live blackjack offering Cons: High credit card fees

High credit card fees Few cryptocurrency options

4. Ignition – Get $2,500 in Poker Freerolls

Ignition is an online gambling site that poker players will really want to sink their teeth into. Offering super competitive rakes, huge freerolls, and anonymous tables, there are reasons both pros and novices should choose Ignition. If poker isn’t your thing, then you’ll also find plenty of slots and a live casino featuring roulette and blackjack.

Bonuses & Promotions

Ignition promotions are perfect for repeat players with regular reload offers. There is even a weekly $2,500 poker freerolls offer which is one of the biggest we’ve seen in the US. As is popular these days, the focus at Ignition is often on cryptocurrencies which tend to receive bigger bonus amounts.

Ignition Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 200% up to $2,000

: 200% up to $2,000 Deposits : 100% match up to $1,000, 100% poker match up to $1,000 x2

: 100% match up to $1,000, 100% poker match up to $1,000 x2 Promo code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : 25x

: 25x Min deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

Don’t let the simple web design fool you. Ignition is a big casino that offers a variety of slots, table games, and live dealer titles to choose from. There is no sportsbook but you can still bet on virtual sports. The poker platform is the real selling point here and Ignition offers anonymous tables.

Customer Support

Like most other online gambling sites, Ignition offers 24/7 support via live chat and email. They also provide a help center and FAQ section.

Crypto Banking Options

Just like Bovada, you’ll get a small handful of crypto tokens to bank with including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Deposits are instant and withdrawals take less than 48 hours in most cases. There are also a few perks and bonuses available for using cryptocurrencies through the VIP program.

Pros: Anoymous poker tables

Anoymous poker tables Great reload bonuses

Great reload bonuses Massive weekly poker freerolls

Massive weekly poker freerolls Intuitive web design Cons: High credit card fees

High credit card fees No sportsbook

5. MyBookie – Unique Online Sports Gambling Site in the US

MyBookie is an online gambling site known for its sportsbook. In particular, the rather peculiar markets on offer in the “Special Wagers” section can range from wagering on the outcome of a film to the existence of alien life.

Rather than just being known as one of the best bookmaker platforms, MyBookie also features a live casino, a dedicated horse racing racebook, a few hundred slots, and some good old-fashioned video poker. However, many aspects of the platform are dated such as a small payment method offering.

Bonuses & Promotions

You’ll find numerous bonuses on offer at MyBookie every month for both sports betting and casino gambling. However, the offers are not the biggest in the industry and they suffer from high rollover requirements.

MyBookie Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 150% up to $750

: 150% up to $750 Deposits : 100% match up to $750

: 100% match up to $750 Promo code : MYB150

: MYB150 Rollover : 40x

: 40x Min deposit : $45

: $45 Bonus expiry: 2 Weeks

Game Variety

The MyBookie gambling platform is focused on sports betting offerings more than anything else. So the casino section does take a bit of a hit. The live casino mostly features blackjack variants with some roulette and baccarat, but the slot selection is a bit limited. There is only a single keno game but eight video poker titles help to make up for that.

Customer Support

There are two ways to reach help at MyBookie. That is a 24/7 live chat feature and a web form that sends an email to the support team. Email responses can be a touch slow at this online gambling site but we experienced great response times using live chat.

Crypto Banking Options

There aren’t many crypto offerings at MyBookie except for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash which all have a minimum $20 deposit.

Pros: Unique betting markets

Unique betting markets Simple and sleek design

Simple and sleek design Good video poker offerings

Good video poker offerings Horse racing rebates Cons: High rollover requirements

High rollover requirements Limited slot variety

Comparison: What Best Online Gambling Sites Offer

There are a few factors that can help you tell one online gambling site apart from the next. Below is our comparison of the best online gambling sites for the USA based on welcome offers, gambling products, and supported payment methods.

Welcome Bonus Types of Gambling Payment Methods BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports, Casino, Poker, Esports, Racebook Crypto, Card, Wire Transfer, Person2Person Wild Casino 300% deposit match up to $5,000 Casino Crypto, Card, Wire Transfer Bovada 200% deposit match up to $3,000 Sports, Casino, Poker, Esports, Racebook Crypto, Card, Wire Transfer Ignition 200% deposit match up to $2,000 Poker, Casino Crypto, Card MyBookie 50% deposit match Sports, Casino, Racing Crypto, Card, Person2Person Las Atlantis 280% deposit match up to $14,000 Casino Card, Crypto, Flexepin, Neosurf Big Spin Casino 200% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino Crypto, Card, Person2Person Café Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 Casino Crypto, Card, MatchPay, Wire Transfer Xbet 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports, Casino, Racing, Esports Crypto, Card, Person2Person MyB Casino 200% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino Card, Crypto, Person2Person

Is Online Gambling Legal in the US?

As of 2022, gambling is legal in the US and this generally extends to online gambling too. Online gambling is covered by federal legislation and gambling laws are generally left up to each state. This means whether online gambling is legal will vary from state to state.

Laws change often and the legalization of various forms of gambling has increased over the past few years. Many states can take in a great revenue stream from online gambling and the practice is becoming more accepted too.

The legalization of sports gambling increased significantly following a 2018 federal law that paved the way for states to offer licensed sports betting.

States with Legal Lottery

Lotteries are a great way for US states to bring in extra revenue and that’s why, to date, you’ll find legal lotteries in 48 jurisdictions including D.C, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Some of the best online gambling with real money sites offer lottery-style games too.

States with Legal Casino

Many US states are yet to formally address online casino gambling and many laws are up for interpretation when it comes to the online realm. While many accept that the general laws prohibit online gambling in those states, offshore gambling sites have provided an avenue for residents to enjoy playing their favorite games on the internet.

States with Legal Horse Racing

Horse racing betting is one of the most popular gambling products in the US and the majority of states have legalized the sport. Some do not have any racetracks but still offer channels for betting, such as online gambling sites and off-track betting locations.

States with Legal Poker Online

Poker is a popular casino game in the US but most states haven’t explicitly legalized online poker gambling sites. This has left many players resorting to playing at offshore poker sites like BetOnline and Bovada.

Is it Safe to Gamble for Real Money Online?

Honestly, yes, playing at online gambling sites for real money is perfectly safe. Like anything online, there are some inherent risks but most can be avoided through some basic safety practices. Just be sure to use trusted payment methods and bet at licensed, legit online gambling sites for the USA.

Tips Before You Start Gambling Online

We’ve got a few handy tips that will make sure you make the right choices at the offset. Before signing up for a new online gambling site, consider these three tips to make sure the platform is just right for you.

Use a licensed site – Never sign up for an online gambling platform that isn’t licensed by a reputable regulator. Always look for proof of licensing. A legit online gambling site will always obtain a license.

– Never sign up for an online gambling platform that isn’t licensed by a reputable regulator. Always look for proof of licensing. A legit online gambling site will always obtain a license. Seek appropriate payment methods – Always make sure the casino or online sports gambling site offers the payment methods you need. A bitcoin gambling site may be no good if you want to use eWallets, for example.

– Always make sure the casino or online sports gambling site offers the payment methods you need. A bitcoin gambling site may be no good if you want to use eWallets, for example. Find the right product – Make sure the online gambling site offers the games or sporting events that you wish to bet on. Fully explore an operator to check out their offerings and see if the platform suits your personal requirements.

How to Register & Play at Online Gambling Sites

Before you can online gambling sites for real money, you’ll need to register an account. This process is rarely difficult and only takes a few moments. Using BetOnline as our example, our no-fuss guide to registering at an online gambling site will have you playing in minutes.

Step 1 – Join

Signing up at BetOnline all begins with a click of the “Join” button located at the top-right of the screen. You’ll be able to access this button from almost any page on the gambling website.

Step 2 – Enter your Details

Simply provide some basic information in the spaces provided. This will include your name, phone number, email, and date of birth. You’ll then be asked to create your login credentials which will include creating a password.

Step 3 – Grab a Bonus Code

Head to the promotions section of BetOnline to check out the particulars of any welcome offers. Be aware of the rollover requirement, minimum deposit, and the promo code, if there is one. Most of the time the cashier section at BetOnline will have the promo codes built-in.

Step 4 – Make a Deposit

Like most top gambling sites, you’ll need to deposit to claim your bonus offer. You want to bet for real money anyway, so a deposit is always needed. Simply head to the cashier section and choose a payment method. Nominate your deposit amount and follow any prompts to complete the transaction.

Step 5 – Time to Play

That’s all there is to it. With your account funded, you are now free to browse through the vast range of gambling products on offer at BetOnline.

Bonuses for Gambling Online

One other major perk online gambling has over land-based gambling is the diverse and lucrative bonuses on offer. Each casino or sportsbook will offer a range of different bonus types that provide a little something for every type of gambler.

Match Bonuses

The matched deposit bonus is the most common bonus type you’ll encounter at the best US gambling sites. In fact, the welcome bonus is almost always a matched deposit. This offer sees the operator match your real money deposit with bonus funds. For example, a 100% match deposit of $100 would see an additional $100 in bonus funds.

Free Bets

Free bets are a special offer for the sports bettors out there. A free or “risk-free” bet is a bonus in which the sportsbook fronts the cost of a small wager. The offer is usually around $5 but you’ll get to keep the winnings, minus the stake, should the bet be a winner.

Free Spins

For online slot players, gambling sites often promote the free spins bonus. This offer is essentially free-play at selected slot games. The spins are often low in value – around $0.50 – but some offers can be as high as 200+ free spins.

No Deposit Bonus

The no deposit bonus is the holy grail of gambling offers. This bonus is provided without the need to make a deposit first. A no deposit offer might be a small bonus amount, free spins, or even a free bet. However, they’re pretty rare these days.

How we Choose the Best Online Gambling Sites

We use strict criteria when choosing our best online gambling sites. Our conditions for a top operator make sure we only choose the safest online gambling sites and that the range of products available will suit all types of players.

Bonuses

We check what bonuses are on offer and if those bonuses are of good value. It’s not just enough to offer a bonus that is lucrative or fun to claim, it also needs to be of benefit to the player. This means bonuses with a reasonable rollover that isn’t impossible to clear. We look for bonuses that cover a vast range of gambling products too.

Game & Sports Betting Options

When checking both sportsbooks and online casinos, we are sure to make sure there is a significant amount of high-quality content. On the sports side, we check for fair odds, valuable odds, extensive prop markets, and good sports coverage. We’ll thoroughly examine live betting as well.

On the casino front, we look for various themes and game types for online casino slots. We also make sure the live casino features a good amount of tables and that there is a sufficient range of table games. Finally, we look for a poker platform and whether there are any tournaments.

Security & Safety

First and foremost, we always check that we are dealing with a licensed online gambling site. We confirm that the license is legitimate. A thorough examination of the payment methods, web platform, and software providers also provide a good indicator of safety and legitimacy.

Customer Support

Customer service is very important when it comes to online gambling – you shouldn’t ever encounter any problems, but if something does wrong, you’ll want immediate assistance. We make sure online casinos offer 24/7 support and we check how many channels are on offer.

Multiple channels are always best and we give big points to operators that have a dedicated customer support phone line. Otherwise, a live chat feature and email are an absolute must.

Mobile Compatibility

Online gambling sites need to offer mobile compatibility if they want to make it in this market. We always check the mobile page to make sure it performs well on both new and older devices.

To make sure an operator tracks well on mobile, we test on both Android and iOS devices and test HD live dealer games, multiple slots, and rigorously examine any live betting features too.

Best Payment Methods for Online Gambling Sites

We’re talking about betting with real money at online gambling sites in the USA. That means you’ll need to choose a payment method to conduct safe and secure transactions. Online gambling sites offer a myriad of secure banking options for both deposits and withdrawals.

Cryptocurrency

Users of cryptocurrencies at online gambling sites enjoy instant deposits and withdrawal times that can be as little as 24 – 48 hours. There are plenty of Bitcoin online gambling sites to choose from and many other popular crypto tokens are highly accepted too.

eWallets

eWallets were perfectly designed for online gambling. Boasting instant deposits, minimal fees, and an easy-to-use mobile platform, the biggest eWallets like Skrill and Neteller are ideal for funding a gambling account. Withdrawals usually take a few days and most operators won’t charge a withdrawal fee.

Regular Payment Methods

Some gamblers prefer to stick with traditional methods like debit cards and wire transfers. Wire transfers are highly supported at online gambling sites for withdrawals but the payouts are typically slow – around 5 – 10 business days. Debit and credit cards can be used for instant deposits, but some casinos won’t let withdraw to a bank card.

Types of Online Gambling Sites

While many online gambling sites in the US will be multi-facet platforms with several gambling products, they’ll usually have a particular focus. Some may showcase their sportsbooks above all else, while another operator might push their poker product.

Casino

The bulk of online gambling sites will be online casinos. Online casino platforms include slot games, 3D table games, lottery-style titles like keno, and the incredibly popular live dealer games. There is plenty of game variety and different bonus types to enjoy.

Sports & Betting

The best online gambling sites will also have a comprehensive sports betting platform. Sportsbooks allow bettors to wager on sports from around the world and the US such as NFL, professional tennis, European soccer, or even Indian cricket. These sportsbooks also feature live betting and coverage of major esports events like CS:GO tournaments.

Poker

Poker online gambling sites are particularly special. These online casinos feature dedicated platforms that boast multiple forms of poker games, special poker bonus offers, and lots of different tournaments. These tournaments can result in huge pots worth upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.

Lottery

Lotteries are still incredibly popular in the US and some states – especially those that have properly addressed and legalized online gambling – have even created platforms dedicated to their local lottery.

Mobile Online Gambling

Gaming has truly gone mobile and the best online gambling sites provided highly optimized mobile browser versions of their desktop platforms. Some even offer dedicated gambling apps – although, in the US, offshore gambling sites will usually only offer a poker app. Both Android and iOS devices are supported.

In most cases, the mobile pages are more responsive and offer faster performance than their desktop counterparts. The mobile pages also offer all the same games, sports betting markets, and functionalities as the desktop page.

Online Gambling for Free

Firstly, you can play many online casino games for free without being able to win real money. This is because slots and 3D table games are often offered with demo versions that can be played with virtual currency. You can use these games to test the gameplay out for free.

Bonuses are a way to gamble for free and win. If you use a bonus amount and successfully clear the wagering requirement, your entire bankroll would be free withdrawable cash. With some luck and skill, free spins, free bets, and poker freerolls could lead to free winnings.

The Best Online Gambling Site in the USA

With multiple bonus offerings worth thousands of dollars and regular promotions for existing customers, BetOnline is the best online gambling site in the USA. Few online gambling sites can match BetOnline on gaming offerings, sportsbook coverage, safe payment methods, and trustworthiness.

We rigorously tested numerous US online gambling sites and compared them against our strong metrics. BetOnline scored strongly in every department.

