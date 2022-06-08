How to Bet on Horse Racing in VA | Virginia Sports Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

While the Virginia sports betting market is in full swing, residents don’t have access to any horse racing betting sites. With the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, horse racing fans can bet on the races using their mobile device at top offshore sportsbooks. Not only will Virginia residents be able to access the best Belmont Stakes odds but they’ll also receive free bets and sports betting offers just for signing up.

The Belmont Stakes is known as the Test of Champions and is the longest race of the Triple Crown at 1 ½ miles. While there aren’t any Triple Crown contenders this year, the field is stacked with eight of the fastest horses in the US. Horse racing fans will also get to welcome back 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, as he makes his way back to the Triple Crown scene in New York.

Scroll down below to learn more about how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in Virginia and get up to $5,750 in free horse racing betting offers.

How to Bet on Horse Racing in Virginia | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Guide

It’s never been easier to bet on horse racing in Virginia, the top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and horse racing betting offers to new members on their first deposit.

To learn how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in Virginia, check out the guide below.

Click here to get free bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Register for an account and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Claim your free bets for the Belmont Stakes in Virginia Use your free horse racing bets on Belmont Stakes 2022

The Top Virginia Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

With the 2022 Belmont Stakes running on Saturday, the best Virginia horse racing betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new users that sign up. Residents can back their favorite horses for free by claiming up to $5,750 in horse racing betting for Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 headlines a spectacular day of racing at Belmont Park, which will also feature eight other graded stakes, including three “Win-and-You’re-In” qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Virginia horse racing betting sites and what they have to offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 XBet – $500 in Free Horse Racing Bets Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Belmont Stakes 2022

Virginia Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in Virginia

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: Mo Donegal +250 | We The People +250 | Rich Strike +550

Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Odds

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, Belmont Stakes 2022 still features a deep field of horses.

2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track at Belmont Park in hopes of becoming the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

An 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has much more favorable odds to win at Belmont Park. After drawing post position 4, he opened with 7-2 morning line odds but BetOnline is currently offering +550 odds for Rich Strike to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

While Rich Strike is among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, he won’t be the favorite at Belmont Park this weekend. After drawing post 1, We The People has moved to the top of the board. With 2-1 morning line odds, horseplayers can still find better odds for We The People online. BetOnline currently offers +250 odds for the Belmont Stakes betting favorite.

After opening as the early betting favorite, Mo Donegal has moved down the board at the best horse racing betting sites. At +250 odds, Mo Donegal is still the co-favorite at BetOnline but has moved down the board at BetUS and other online racebooks.

Known as the Test of Champions, the Belmont Stakes is the toughest test among the three Triple Crown races. Not only is it the longest Triple Crown race but the Belmont Stakes is often the only time that three-year-old colts and fillies will be asked to compete in a 1 ½ mile race.

For some horses, the added distance might prove to be an advantage.

One of those horses, Nest, is among the contenders at Belmont Park with +700 odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650), Ethereal Road (+1000), and Barber Road (+1400) are among the longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in Virginia.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +800 Ethereal Road +1000 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +2500 Howling Time +3300

Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks | Free Belmont Stakes Picks

Nest will look to be the fourth filly ever to win the Belmont Stakes. In 154 years of Belmont Stakes history, only three fillies have ever won including Todd Pletcher’s filly in 2007 Rags to Riches.

Pletcher will look to win his second Belmont Stakes under the super talented Nest. While Nest didn’t win the Kentucky Oaks like Rags to Riches, the filly showed great stamina and will be eager to handle the extra distance.

Nest was bred for the Belmont Stakes, she has an excellent pedigree as the daughter of Curlin, another known distance runner. She is also related to 1992 Horse of the Year and Belmont winner A.P Indy (maternal grandfather).

Take Nest to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes in Virginia.

Claim your free Virginia sports betting offers at BetOnline for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Like this: Like Loading...