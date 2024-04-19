Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home My impromptu meeting with Dave Rubenstein, the new owner of the Baltimore Orioles
Sports

My impromptu meeting with Dave Rubenstein, the new owner of the Baltimore Orioles

Scott German
Published date:

scott german dave rubenstein New Baltimore Orioles principal owner David Rubenstein, a private equity billionaire, has already made an impact at Camden Yards with his accessibility to Orioles fans.

On a recent trip to see the Orioles battle the Minnesota Twins, I confirmed that accessibility with a sit-down meeting with Rubenstein.

Ok, honestly, we were both standing, so technically it wasn’t a sit-down meeting.

And in addition, it wasn’t a meeting.

It was me walking down to where Rubenstein was standing and introducing myself.

But not before getting the wink from Rubenstein to his security team to allow such an introduction.

After those formalities, I had a very pleasant five-minute discussion with Rubenstein.

Again, to be honest it was more like two minutes, but it felt like five.

But those two minutes were eye-opening.

I’ve never met a multi-billionaire, but I wanted to sound as though I had.

I failed.

I introduced myself, told him I lived in the Charlottesville area and made as many as a dozen trips or more every season.

Dave (he asked me to call him “Dave”) said he had been to Charlottesville many times to speak at UVA.

“What a beautiful campus, oh, excuse me. I mean grounds,” said Rubenstein.

I found the new Orioles owner to be as engaging and sincere about owning the team as I have been reading about for the past several months.

The previous ownership of the franchise, the Peter Angelos family, was primarily known for its reclusiveness, often going months without attending games.

I thanked Rubenstein, err, Dave, for purchasing the Orioles and his intention of being actively involved with the club and fans.

“I love baseball, I love this team, and this city.  I don’t want to be considered as just another owner. I’m more the caretaker for this team and the relationship it has with Baltimore,” said Rubenstein.

When he said “Bal-da-more,” I knew he was a local, he spoke “Bawlmerese.”

Rubenstein then asked me where I was sitting. I turned and pointed about 20 rows behind home plate. “Great seats,” he replied.

I told Rubenstein I had been an Orioles fan since my dad took me to my first game at about age 6.

He gave me a nice smile and replied, “That’s special. My father took me to my first Orioles game when I was 7. We won. Who won when you went?”

My answer?

“I don’t remember.”

Rubenstein said, “That’s OK, you were there.”

Feeling I was overstaying my welcome, I thanked him for speaking with me.

Rubenstein said, “Thank you for being such a great fan. I’ll be here most games, unless I have to conduct a meeting, then I’ll have to go upstairs.”

I said I understood.

You know how those meetings work.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

uva reece beekman ncaat
Sports

Reece Beekman, as expected, declares for NBA Draft: What does UVA do at point guard?

Chris Graham
electric vehicle
Climate, US & World

Republican state AGs create coalition against Biden’s electric vehicle mandate

Rebecca Barnabi

A coalition of 25 state attorneys general is standing up for Americans who drive gas and diesel-powered vehicles against an EV mandate. 

charlie king interim jmu president
Local, Schools

Charlie King to return to James Madison University as interim president

Crystal Graham

Starting July 1, a familiar face to James Madison University, Charlie King, will return to the Harrisonburg campus to serve as interim president.

tony bennett jim ryan
Health, Local, Schools

UVA President Jim Ryan raises more than $52K in Boston Marathon run for UVA Health Children’s

Rebecca Barnabi
Bowman Hall exterior
Arts & Media, Local

Bridgewater College art majors to display works in group exhibition through May 3 

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Police: One victim in serious condition after shooting in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Economy, Local

‘Community involvement is critical’: Staunton to host third meeting for West End feedback

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status