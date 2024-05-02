Charlottesville Police working to identify suspect in Riverview Park groping

The Charlottesville Police Department criminal investigations division is looking into an assault that occurred near Riverview Park on Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim, an adult female, made several statements to her, and then touched her backside.

The suspect is described as a thin white male in his late teens with shaggy blonde hair and a mustache.

The victim was able to shove the suspect away before the suspect fled the area on foot.

Upon receiving this report, officers responded to the area of the park and connected trails and provided extra patrols throughout the evening.

Detectives have continued to canvas the area for witnesses and video evidence.

At this time, based on the differing suspect description, age range, and the fact that a statement was made to the victim, CPD believes that this assault is not related to assaults on the Rivanna Trail.

Investigations continue of the incidents on the Rivanna Trail, according to the CPD.

If you have any information related to this incident or have security cameras in the area, please contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.