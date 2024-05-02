Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville Police working to identify suspect in Riverview Park groping
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville Police working to identify suspect in Riverview Park groping

Crystal Graham
Published date:
walker on dirt trail
(© Татьяна Макарова – Generated with AI –stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Police Department criminal investigations division is looking into an assault that occurred near Riverview Park on Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim, an adult female, made several statements to her, and then touched her backside.

The suspect is described as a thin white male in his late teens with shaggy blonde hair and a mustache.

The victim was able to shove the suspect away before the suspect fled the area on foot.

Upon receiving this report, officers responded to the area of the park and connected trails and provided extra patrols throughout the evening.

Detectives have continued to canvas the area for witnesses and video evidence.

At this time, based on the differing suspect description, age range, and the fact that a statement was made to the victim, CPD believes that this assault is not related to assaults on the Rivanna Trail.

Investigations continue of the incidents on the Rivanna Trail, according to the CPD.

If you have any information related to this incident or have security cameras in the area, please contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Mailbag: Is UVA not willing to work with its coaches to get wish-list athletes admitted?
2 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
3 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
4 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare
5 First shared solar projects in Virginia include two in Augusta County

Latest News

theater
Arts & Media, Local

‘Script speaks to women’s issues’: ShenanArts presents ‘My Fair Lady’ during film’s 60th anniversary

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Staunton: New city assessor from Powhatan County will begin May 20 ahead of next reassessment

Rebecca Barnabi

Douglas Flinn has been named the new City Assessor for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role on May 20, 2024.  

hamburger on a plate
Health, Virginia

VCU researchers find link between meat, higher levels of ammonia in patients with liver disease

Rebecca Barnabi

Just one meal without meat can lower levels of harmful ammonia in individuals with advanced liver disease, VCU researchers found.

Politics, Virginia

‘Build on business relations’: Gov. Youngkin meets with Finland president in European trade mission

Rebecca Barnabi
earth
Climate, US & World

Notebook: The latest in what’s making news in climate, energy, the environment

Earl Zimmerman
Virginia Beach oceanfront distorted
Climate, US & World

Could plain-ol’ beach sand be the next frontier in renewable energy?

Roddy Scheer
fascism
Politics, US & World

The steady slide towards tyranny in the U.S.: How freedom dies, from A to Z

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status