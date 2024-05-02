Domestic incident escalates Thursday with home destroyed after car crashes into it, starts fire

A reported domestic incident in Albemarle County on Thursday morning led to a vehicle crashing into a home and starting a fire.

At 10:39 a.m., units from Albemarle County Fire rescue and officers from the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a single-family home in the 1800 block of Secretarys Road.

The home’s occupants were evacuated safely from the fire with no injuries.

The single-family home is considered a total loss due to the fire damage.

Four adult residents and one juvenile resident of the home have been displaced by the fire.

Jacob A. Pope, 26, of no fixed address, allegedly left the scene on foot with a baseball bat. A search for Pope followed. He was apprehended more than four hours later at 2:47 p.m. in a vehicle on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 121.

Pope has been charged with three felonies:

Attempted malicious wounding (§18.2-51)

Child endangerment (§18.2-371.1)

Arson (§18.2-77)

Pope is in custody pending a bond hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ACPD at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].