Congresswoman McClellan introduces legislation to enhance drone use in fighting wildfires

The Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response to Operations (ACERO) Act would improve and enhance the use of drones to support firefighters’ efforts to protect our communities.

The bipartisan legislation would expand the ACERO project to include research and development of new technologies related to the management, deconfliction and coordination of manned and unmanned aerial vehicles in wildfire response. The legislation would also develop, in collaboration with federal, state and local governments as well as industry and academia, a unified concept of operations for the management of airspace during wildfires.

The bill is a critical force multiplier for firefighters nationwide. U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Mike Garcia of California introduced the legislation this week.

“This year, we experienced devastating wildfires in Virginia, including in Shenandoah National Park. As extreme weather events increase in severity and frequency, we must continue to strengthen our ability to respond effectively,” McClellan said. “NASA’s Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project leverages drones and other cutting-edge aviation technologies to improve wildland fire coordination and operations. I am excited to introduce the ACERO Act to expand research and development of wildfire response technologies and improve the coordination of manned and unmanned vehicles. This legislation will help ensure the United States remains on the forefront of innovation and supports our firefighters and other first responders as they protect the American people.”

Garcia called the legislation “a game-changer for both our firefighters and communities vulnerable to wildfires. I’ve had countless conversations with firefighters in my district who have the same message: We need drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can quickly detect and reach small or remote fires to stop them from growing out of control—improving response times and keeping firefighters out of harm’s way. These UAV’s can also support operations at night—assisting emergency responders when visibility is low and manpower is reduced. Simply put, this bipartisan bill would serve as a critical force multiplier for our firefighters in defense of our communities.”

The ACERO Act would codify and expand the existing ACERO project at NASA.