Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Congresswoman McClellan introduces legislation to enhance drone use in fighting wildfires
Politics, US & World

Congresswoman McClellan introduces legislation to enhance drone use in fighting wildfires

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
wildfire
(© Fernando Astasio Avila – Shutterstock)

The Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response to Operations (ACERO) Act would improve and enhance the use of drones to support firefighters’ efforts to protect our communities.

The bipartisan legislation would expand the ACERO project to include research and development of new technologies related to the management, deconfliction and coordination of manned and unmanned aerial vehicles in wildfire response. The legislation would also develop, in collaboration with federal, state and local governments as well as industry and academia, a unified concept of operations for the management of airspace during wildfires.

The bill is a critical force multiplier for firefighters nationwide. U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Mike Garcia of California introduced the legislation this week.

“This year, we experienced devastating wildfires in Virginia, including in Shenandoah National Park. As extreme weather events increase in severity and frequency, we must continue to strengthen our ability to respond effectively,” McClellan said. “NASA’s Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project leverages drones and other cutting-edge aviation technologies to improve wildland fire coordination and operations. I am excited to introduce the ACERO Act to expand research and development of wildfire response technologies and improve the coordination of manned and unmanned vehicles. This legislation will help ensure the United States remains on the forefront of innovation and supports our firefighters and other first responders as they protect the American people.”

Garcia called the legislation “a game-changer for both our firefighters and communities vulnerable to wildfires. I’ve had countless conversations with firefighters in my district who have the same message: We need drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can quickly detect and reach small or remote fires to stop them from growing out of control—improving response times and keeping firefighters out of harm’s way. These UAV’s can also support operations at night—assisting emergency responders when visibility is low and manpower is reduced. Simply put, this bipartisan bill would serve as a critical force multiplier for our firefighters in defense of our communities.”

The ACERO Act would codify and expand the existing ACERO project at NASA.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Grant funding available in Eastern District of Virginia for programs aimed at reducing violent crime

Crystal Graham

The Eastern District of Virginia has more than $500,000 in grant funding available to help fund programs that may help reduce violent crime in the Commonwealth.

climate change pollution
Climate, US & World

EPA’s new rules for power plants mean ‘an enormous transition’ from fossil fuels

Rebecca Barnabi
ivy road parking lot
Local, Public Safety

VDOT issues request for public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
jmu
Local, Schools

JMU recognizes four Shenandoah Valley residents for public service work

Crystal Graham
shenandoah university arts center conceptual drawing winchester
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

$20 million gift to create performing and visual arts center at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status