Gas prices have hit springtime peak: Analyst expects decreases as summer approaches

We’re on the other side of the spring peak in gas prices, with the national average at the pump dropping a penny in the last week, and Virginia drivers paying three fewer cents per gallon than they did a week ago.

“We’ve seen the national average fade slightly again as oil prices have cooled and our spring peak appears to be more confidently behind us,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has the average price of a gallon gas in the U.S. at $3.62 as of the start of business on Monday.

The average in Virginia is at $3.45 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

Oil prices have dropped below the $80-per-barrel mark, and demand for gas is expected to be weak in the coming summer driving season, De Haan said.

“With the seasonal factors behind us, looking ahead, we expect gasoline prices to continue cooling alongside diesel prices as we look forward to Memorial Day weekend,” De Haan said.