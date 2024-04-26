Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’
Politics, US & World

Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Chris Graham
Published date:
charlottesville
(© Kim Kelley-Wagner – Shutterstock)

Charlottesville is back in the national news, thanks to disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, currently on trial for fraud involving his hush-money payments to a porn actress who was underwhelmed by him one night back in 2006.

Trump, speaking with reporters after leaving a New York City courtroom on Thursday, diminished the circumstances emanating from the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville that led to the deaths of three and injuries to 35 others as a “little peanut” relative to the ongoing campus protests over the war in Gaza.

“Charlottesville was a little peanut, and it was nothing compared, and the hate wasn’t the kind of hate that you have here,” Trump said in his post-court rant, later doubling down in a social-media post.

Bob Good, whose Fifth District seat in the U.S. House represents Charlottesville, hasn’t addressed the slur from Trump, not surprisingly.

To be fair, even if Good was a decent enough person to want to acknowledge the reality that, you know, hey, what happened on that weekend seven years ago isn’t comparable to what we’re seeing on college campuses with respect to the war in Gaza, there is an uncomfortable political reality on these kinds of things for Good that would make him want to keep his mouth shut on this one.

Good, you see, crossed Trump when he endorsed Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination last year, and now TrumpWorld is throwing its weight behind a challenger for Good for the Fifth District GOP nomination, John McGuire.

Back to Trump, who’s talking out of both sides of his mouth about a lot of things these days, trying to preach to his choir about the 88 federal charges related to fraud involving porn stars and the little matter of trying to overturn the 2020 election that he lost.

Against that backdrop, Trump, using his stable genius, came up with the verbal effluvia about Charlottesville being a “little peanut” sometime between his late-night social-media rants Wednesday night into Thursday and hearing David Pecker give even more detail about the porn-star fraud scheme throughout the day on Thursday.

What Trump was trying to do there, it would seem, is reference comments that Joe Biden has made about how the ugly events from the 2017 Charlottesville hate rally were what got him off the sofa and back into the political arena, and somehow use that against the guy who beat the snot out of him in the 2020 election.

What we’re seeing on a few college campuses right now from misguided activists taking the side of antisemitic terrorists who want to wipe Israel off the map isn’t something America should be proud of, but it ain’t white guys with tiki torches cornering students in front of the Rotunda chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and a sloppy basement-dweller plowing his muscle car into a crowd of counter-protestors hoping to kill as many of them as possible.

Trump trying to take the moral high ground on this is rich, particularly given that he’s a guy who, as White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates noted yesterday, “invited neo-Nazis and Holocaust-deniers over for lunch.”

“Minimizing the Antisemitic and white supremacist poison displayed in Charlottesville is repugnant and divisive,” Bates said in a statement.

It’s a lot more than that, actually.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Grant funding available in Eastern District of Virginia for programs aimed at reducing violent crime

Crystal Graham

The Eastern District of Virginia has more than $500,000 in grant funding available to help fund programs that may help reduce violent crime in the Commonwealth.

climate change pollution
Climate, US & World

EPA’s new rules for power plants mean ‘an enormous transition’ from fossil fuels

Rebecca Barnabi
ivy road parking lot
Local, Public Safety

VDOT issues request for public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
jmu
Local, Schools

JMU recognizes four Shenandoah Valley residents for public service work

Crystal Graham
shenandoah university arts center conceptual drawing winchester
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

$20 million gift to create performing and visual arts center at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status