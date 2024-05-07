Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: Expect overnight delays in Shenandoah County for Routes 600, 625
Local

Traffic alert: Expect overnight delays in Shenandoah County for Routes 600, 625

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will perform bridge work on the Interstate 81 northbound overpasses over Route 600 (Saumsville Road) and over Route 625 (Harman Road) in Shenandoah County.

The work will be done Monday to Friday, May 13 to 17, 2024 and May 20 to 24. Work will begin at 8 p.m. each night and conclude by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Both Route 600 and Route 625 will be closed at the bridge locations during the work zone hours to stage equipment for the bridge work.

For Route 600 traffic will detour at:

·      Route 642 to Route 604 to Route 11

For Route 625 traffic will detour at:

·       Route 642 to Route 657 to Route 11

The work on the I-81 northbound bridges at Route 600 and Route 625 will include alternating lane closures using a traditional work zone traffic pattern.

On I-81 southbound, bridge work will be completed with alternating lane closures for the Route 600 and Route 625 overpasses. A pilot project zipper merge traffic pattern will be used on the I-81 southbound bridges.

The I-81 southbound Route 600 bridge work will be done Monday to Friday, May 13 to 17 and May 20 to 24. Work will begin at 8 p.m. each night and will conclude by 7 a.m. the next day.

The I-81 southbound bridge over Route 625 will have work performed in late May or early June.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’

Latest News

front door with keychain of house
Economy, Politics, Virginia

HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing

Rebecca Barnabi
airplane travel
Politics, Virginia

Virginia, Maryland lawmakers sound alarm on Senate approval to add flights to DCA

Rebecca Barnabi

In late April, two aircraft narrowly avoided collision on Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport's runway, already the nation's busiest. 

Terry Short Jr.
Local, Politics

Unfinished business: Terry Short Jr. hopeful for another term on Waynesboro City Council

Crystal Graham

Terry Short Jr. has been knocking on doors and riding his bike around Waynesboro asking voters for their signature on his petition for a third term on city council.

health care
Health, Local

UVA Health to acquire Piedmont Family, a private Warrenton-based practice

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

UVA gets its guys from the transfer portal: How does the roster look for 2024-2025?

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Would you believe, more UVA Basketball transfer portal news? Welcome, Carter Lang

Chris Graham
homeless street tent
Health, US & World

Homelessness at record high numbers; legislators work to connect housing, mental health

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status