Traffic alert: Expect overnight delays in Shenandoah County for Routes 600, 625

The Virginia Department of Transportation will perform bridge work on the Interstate 81 northbound overpasses over Route 600 (Saumsville Road) and over Route 625 (Harman Road) in Shenandoah County.

The work will be done Monday to Friday, May 13 to 17, 2024 and May 20 to 24. Work will begin at 8 p.m. each night and conclude by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Both Route 600 and Route 625 will be closed at the bridge locations during the work zone hours to stage equipment for the bridge work.

For Route 600 traffic will detour at:

· Route 642 to Route 604 to Route 11

For Route 625 traffic will detour at:

· Route 642 to Route 657 to Route 11

The work on the I-81 northbound bridges at Route 600 and Route 625 will include alternating lane closures using a traditional work zone traffic pattern.

On I-81 southbound, bridge work will be completed with alternating lane closures for the Route 600 and Route 625 overpasses. A pilot project zipper merge traffic pattern will be used on the I-81 southbound bridges.

The I-81 southbound Route 600 bridge work will be done Monday to Friday, May 13 to 17 and May 20 to 24. Work will begin at 8 p.m. each night and will conclude by 7 a.m. the next day.

The I-81 southbound bridge over Route 625 will have work performed in late May or early June.

All work is weather permitting.