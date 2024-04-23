Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Genocide supporter!’ Pro-Hamas activists interrupt Chelsea Handler show in Richmond
Politics, US & World

‘Genocide supporter!’ Pro-Hamas activists interrupt Chelsea Handler show in Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:
chelsea handler
(© Jaguar PS – Shutterstock)

The pro-Hamas demonstrations that you’re seeing on college campuses across the country made their way to, of all things, a standup comedy show in Richmond last week.

A show featuring the comedian Chelsea Handler was interrupted several times by people reportedly affiliated with a group that calls itself Here 4 The Kids, which says on its website that, in addition to its efforts to enact gun reform combat climate change, “we are currently seeing the indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinian children with our United States tax dollars.”

Here 4 The Kids was founded in 2023, so, to be fair, it hasn’t been around long enough to have had a history of protests against the oppressive Hamas regime that has been in power in Gaza since 2006.

It’s doubtful, though, from looking at the Here 4 The Kids website, that it would have engaged in those kinds of protests, despite proclaiming on its front page that its “mission is to liberate future generations by confronting and abolishing tools of oppression and re-imagining our global reality.”

Here 4 The Kids, like other fringe activists who claim to be standing on behalf of Palestinians in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, neither acknowledges the impact of the years of rampant corruption and systemic oppression by the Hamas regime on the residents of Gaza, nor the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that Hamas launched on Israel that led to the deaths of more than 1,100 Israelis and precipitated the military response from the Israeli government that, to date, has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

The Handler show was an attractive target for local activists because the comedian is Jewish, and because, though Handler has often been critical of Israeli government policies, she teamed up with Israeli actress Noa Tishby in a video in which Handler said she wanted “to be clear that we are pro-Palestinian and anti-Hamas, and it’s OK to question Israeli policies and still be pro-Israel.”

Such nuance isn’t the kind of thing that will get over with the protest set, of course.

Handler’s Richmond show was first interrupted by a female audience member who shouted at Handler, “Murder, mass murder!” and after Handler responded, “Oh, honey, please, this is not what this night is for,” and asked for the woman to be removed, another woman called out to Handler, “Palestinian babies! You’re a genocide supporter! Genocide supporter!”

A video of these and other outbursts that followed was posted on an Instagram account that calls itself Race2Dinner, which referred to Handler dismissively in a video caption as a “loud and proud Zionist.”

How about that for a racist dog-whistle?

The term “Zionist,” from the Oxford dictionary, is defined as “a person who believes in the development and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel.”

Logically, then, if you’re one who thinks the concept of “Zionist” is something to be denigrated, wouldn’t that make you somebody who doesn’t believe “in the development and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel”?

Where we should be with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is where Handler is – pro-Palestinian, anti-Hamas, and understanding that both everyday Israelis and Palestinians are being wronged by the people in power, whose mutual main aims seem to be the eradication of the people on the other side.

Mutual, as in, the “genocide” that one of the protestors referenced at the Handler show last week isn’t one-sided.

Look up what Hamas says it wants to do to Israel.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

government money
Sports

UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Chris Graham
police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville Police ask for surveillance footage to identify suspect in morning stabbing

Crystal Graham

A man received life-threatening stab wounds in an attack on West Main Street in Charlottesville Tuesday morning.

uva-football
Sports

Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons

Chris Graham

Virginia will host Pac-12 member Washington State in 2025 to open a home-and-home series between the two programs, UVA Athletics announced on Tuesday.

uva basketball
Sports

Analysis: Is Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos a good fit at Virginia?

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels take series opener from Bowie Baysox, 6-2

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Polanco, Cruz, Green, Glasser key FredNats in 6-0 over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham
ambulance
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Response times to medical emergencies in New Hope may face delays

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status