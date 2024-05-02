Albemarle County supervisors approve $629 million budget for fiscal-year 2025

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted a $629 million budget for county government operations and capital needs for fiscal-year 2025 on Wednesday.

The budget is based on a real-estate tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 assessed value.

“This budget advances strategic needs and priorities in public safety and well-being, infrastructure, and quality of life,” said Jim Andrews, chair of the Board of Supervisors, in a statement in a press release issued by the county government on Wednesday. “I am grateful for the work of the Board and the staff, as well as for the community members who participated in the budget process to ensure revenues address the most compelling needs.”

The budget includes: