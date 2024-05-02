Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County supervisors approve $629 million budget for fiscal-year 2025
Local, Politics

Albemarle County supervisors approve $629 million budget for fiscal-year 2025

Chris Graham
Published date:
business money
(© SkyLine – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted a $629 million budget for county government operations and capital needs for fiscal-year 2025 on Wednesday.

The budget is based on a real-estate tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 assessed value.

“This budget advances strategic needs and priorities in public safety and well-being, infrastructure, and quality of life,” said Jim Andrews, chair of the Board of Supervisors, in a statement in a press release issued by the county government on Wednesday. “I am grateful for the work of the Board and the staff, as well as for the community members who participated in the budget process to ensure revenues address the most compelling needs.”

The budget includes:

  • An additional $13 million for county schools operations and construction costs of three schools over the next five years.
  • Expanded staffing for North Garden Volunteer Fire Company and Berkmar Rescue.
  • Additional staff for the Human Services Alternative Response Team(HART), a team that provides follow-up on emergency calls that are mental health and/or substance use related.
  • Funding for one additional police officer and sheriff’s deputy.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mailbag: Is UVA not willing to work with its coaches to get wish-list athletes admitted?
2 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
3 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
4 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare
5 First shared solar projects in Virginia include two in Augusta County

Latest News

theater
Arts & Media, Local

‘Script speaks to women’s issues’: ShenanArts presents ‘My Fair Lady’ during film’s 60th anniversary

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Staunton: New city assessor from Powhatan County will begin May 20 ahead of next reassessment

Rebecca Barnabi

Douglas Flinn has been named the new City Assessor for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role on May 20, 2024.  

hamburger on a plate
Health, Virginia

VCU researchers find link between meat, higher levels of ammonia in patients with liver disease

Rebecca Barnabi

Just one meal without meat can lower levels of harmful ammonia in individuals with advanced liver disease, VCU researchers found.

Politics, Virginia

‘Build on business relations’: Gov. Youngkin meets with Finland president in European trade mission

Rebecca Barnabi
earth
Climate, US & World

Notebook: The latest in what’s making news in climate, energy, the environment

Earl Zimmerman
Virginia Beach oceanfront distorted
Climate, US & World

Could plain-ol’ beach sand be the next frontier in renewable energy?

Roddy Scheer
fascism
Politics, US & World

The steady slide towards tyranny in the U.S.: How freedom dies, from A to Z

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status