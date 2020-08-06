Best casino game: Slots, roulette or blackjack?

The best casinos, no matter their size, where they are, or even whether they’re online or offline, are going to have three games for people to play. They might have more, of course, and if they do that’s a bonus, but there are three games that will make the gambling experience a much better one for everyone. These are the three most popular games of all; slots, roulette, and blackjack.

But which one is the ultimate winner when it comes to being the very best and most played casino game? Let’s take a look at all information on blackjack, slots and roulette and see if we can work it out.

Slots

When you play slots, you definitely know you’re playing slots! It’s loud, exciting, there are lots of moving parts, the fun never really ends. This is the game that will get noticed the most, and in physical casinos they are always put near the entrance – they entice people in with their music and their graphics and their potential big prizes.

Slots are possibly the most fun when it comes to casino games. That’s because, apart from all the excitement, they are also incredibly easy to play. You don’t need to learn strange rules and get to grips with what different symbols mean (unless you want to – there is no reason why you shouldn’t learn it, it’s just that you don’t have to); the games are automated and that means you can simply pay your money, press or click a button, and everything else is taken care of; you will never miss out on a win this way.

Roulette

Roulette is also an exciting casino game, although it is exciting in a different way to slots. It’s much quieter, calmer, and possibly even more sophisticated. There is a glamour to roulette that is missing from the brasher slots, and for this reason it can quickly become a firm favourite. This is especially true when you add on the fact that there are no rules to learn once more. The ball will spin around the wheel and land randomly, and if you have chosen well you will win, otherwise you will lose. There is nothing more to it than that, and that’s all you need to know.

There will also be more quiet times between wheel spins in roulette. Some like this as it gives them a chance to regroup and gather their thoughts, but others prefer something to be happening at all times, like there is in blackjack or slots.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a game that always draws the crowds because it is fun to watch people make decisions that could lead them to a big win or a big loss. It’s exhilarating to watch, so imagine how it must feel to play.

The difference between blackjack and the other games in this ‘essentials’ list is the skills required. Blackjack does need you to know how to play. Although it is possible to pick up rules as you go along, it’s not ideal – you can lose a lot of money before you realise just what it is you are mean to do. For those who don’t like to leave everything to chance, however, blackjack can work out perfectly.

