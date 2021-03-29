Risk-free bets: Why you should always take them

Published Monday, Mar. 29, 2021, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many sportsbook and betting providers will have promotions and bonuses that they offer to new customers to make it more attractive for them to join that particular provider. One of the most common sports betting bonuses that is offered is the risk-free bet. You will often see this at a sportsbook website when you look to sign up for an account, and we believe that you should always take these bets, for multiple reasons as we will explain below.

Risk-free bets are those where the sportsbook will refund the bet, up to a certain amount, if you lost the first qualifying bet you place. These refunds will typically not be in the form of cash, but will be either a free bet or credits that you can use on the website. However, each sportsbook has different rules as to how they issue these credits and refunds, so it is important that you read the terms and conditions completely before accepting these bets. Some sportsbooks will treat risk-free bets like any other, meaning that you will be able to withdraw both your stake and your winnings if the bet wins. Others will only pay out the winnings, while most sites will not allow you to break down the bet into smaller wagers: you can only place that risk-free bet once.

It is also important to remember that risk-free bets are not truly risk-free: there is always the chance that you will lose your money. Risk-free bets effectively give you a second chance at winning, rather than protecting you from losing. If you win a risk-free bet, that’s great, but if you lose, you only effectively get the chance to use that bet again on a different wager, where, if you lose again, your stake will be lost. It is also important to note that sites which only pay out winnings could leave you with a net loss even if you win your second bet, depending on the size of the wager.

However, this does not mean that you should not consider these bets. Risk-free bets are often an excellent opportunity to consider longer odds than you might have taken otherwise, since if you lose, you can always place the second bet on safer odds. Mathematically, the chance of winning one of two bets is also higher than the probability of winning a single bet, which also points towards taking advantage of these offers whenever possible. Of course, it also must be remembered that these bets offer no gains if you win the initial bet straightaway – it is only if you lose that you get the chance to bet again.

There are some ways to ensure that you maximize these offers – place the maximum deposit offered by the site for the risk-free bet, try to go for longer odds if your risk appetite allows, and remember all the terms and conditions so that you are not surprised later on. As we said earlier, risk-free bets only offer you a second chance at winning. This is much better than not having one, and so you should take advantage of these offers, but remember to bet responsibly if you want to be able to come away with a win.

Story by Luke Windsor

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments