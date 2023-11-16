Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires
Police, Virginia

Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

Crystal Graham
Published date:
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
File photo courtesy National Forest Service

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates for much of Virginia through midnight tonight.

Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties are included in the code red area.

An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

For more information, visit www.deq.virginia.gov

Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Matts Creek fire disrupts visitation to James River Face Wilderness trails

Fire Marshal: Burn ban issued in City of Waynesboro ‘until further notice’

Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

George Washington & Jefferson National Forest issues Stage 1 fire restriction order

Lack of rain fueling wildfires throughout Virginia; all outdoor burning should be delayed

Burn ban: Open burning prohibited in Augusta County for next 60 days

Blue Ridge Parkway bans backcountry campfires due to increased fire risk

Shenandoah National Park closes Rapidan camp area, trails due to wildfire

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires

Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions

Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban; crews dedicated to Quaker Run fire

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
2 Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern
3 Skill games could result in $500 fine; harsher penalties possible for operators in Virginia
4 Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia
5 Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police, Weather

Developing: Vehicle fire sparks brush fire on Afton Mountain off I-64

Chris Graham
Waynesboro storm photo
Climate, Virginia, Weather

Virginia localities awarded more than $2.6M in federal emergency management funding for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia DEM has awarded more than $2.6 million in grant funding to localities recognized as emergency management jurisdictions.

teen on laptop
Schools, Virginia

UMW announces academy for ninth-graders with interest in science, computers

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia DOE approved the Academy of Technology and Innovation at the University of Mary Washington (ATI-UMW) to open in fall 2024.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Police, Virginia

Quaker Run Fire: Farmers, community members rally to assist firefighters

Crystal Graham
Virginia

A time for thanks: VDOT suspends work zones and lifts most lane closures for holiday travel

Rebecca Barnabi
thanksgiving meal
Economy, Virginia

What’s the average price of a Thanksgiving meal in Virginia? Survey says $91.30

Crystal Graham
biden trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Poll: Democrats, independents want more (read: better) choices for president

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy