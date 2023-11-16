Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates for much of Virginia through midnight tonight.

Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties are included in the code red area.

An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

For more information, visit www.deq.virginia.gov

Related stories

Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Matts Creek fire disrupts visitation to James River Face Wilderness trails

Fire Marshal: Burn ban issued in City of Waynesboro ‘until further notice’

Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

George Washington & Jefferson National Forest issues Stage 1 fire restriction order

Lack of rain fueling wildfires throughout Virginia; all outdoor burning should be delayed

Burn ban: Open burning prohibited in Augusta County for next 60 days

Blue Ridge Parkway bans backcountry campfires due to increased fire risk

Shenandoah National Park closes Rapidan camp area, trails due to wildfire

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires

Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions

Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban; crews dedicated to Quaker Run fire