Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates for much of Virginia through midnight tonight.
Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties are included in the code red area.
An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
For more information, visit www.deq.virginia.gov
