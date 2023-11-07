Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires

Rockbridge County has issued an open-air burn ban, effective immediately. The ban decision was made after consultation with the state and federal Departments of Forestry.

The ban aims to ensure the safety of citizens and their properties and to safeguard the well-being of firefighters.

The dry forests and grasslands remain vulnerable to rapid ignition and spread of wildfires.

The open-air burn ban pertains to the ignition or maintaining an outdoor fire within the county. Examples include burning of brush, grass, leaves, trash, debris and other flammable materials.

The ban will be lifted when conditions improve.

For more information on fire safety, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry website at http://www.dof.virginia.gov/fire/index.htm