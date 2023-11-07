Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires
Local, Weather

Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires

Crystal Graham
Published date:
burning leaves
(© lovelyday12 – stock.adobe.com)

Rockbridge County has issued an open-air burn ban, effective immediately. The ban decision was made after consultation with the state and federal Departments of Forestry.

The ban aims to ensure the safety of citizens and their properties and to safeguard the well-being of firefighters.

The dry forests and grasslands remain vulnerable to rapid ignition and spread of wildfires.

The open-air burn ban pertains to the ignition or maintaining an outdoor fire within the county. Examples include burning of brush, grass, leaves, trash, debris and other flammable materials.

The ban will be lifted when conditions improve.

For more information on fire safety, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry website at http://www.dof.virginia.gov/fire/index.htm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Come to Downtown Waynesboro, a MAGA haven: At least that’s what the sign says
2 Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life
3 CNalysis: Democrats will be winners in Virginia; abortion and economy to be driving issues
4 Virginia takes care of business, dispatches Tarleton State, 80-50: Analysis
5 JMU pulls the upset of opening night, winning at #4 Michigan State, 79-76 in OT

Latest News

climate change
Climate, Farming, Politics, U.S.

Legislation would encourage research, monitoring of soil carbon sequestration

Rebecca Barnabi
transgender
Mental Health, Politics, U.S.

Alabama mayor’s social media accounts as a transgender woman revealed before death by suicide

Rebecca Barnabi

On Nov. 1, a conservative blog revealed an Alabama mayor’s alleged secret life as a transgender woman. Two days later, he died by suicide.

Millers Head Fire
Virginia, Weather

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Crystal Graham

Two fires in Virginia broke containment lines over the weekend and may pose a threat to public health and safety.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Chris Graham
JMU aerial
Arts/Culture, Local

Art exhibit to connect humans, AI; experience aims to promote critical thinking

Crystal Graham
artisan tour central virginia
Arts/Culture, Local

Central Virginia studios open for one weekend; tour includes more than 50 artists

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Virginia man arrested for violent armed robbery, multiple firearm offenses

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy