Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg residential fire displaces family of eight, one pet; no working fire alarm
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg residential fire displaces family of eight, one pet; no working fire alarm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
HFD fire jefferson street
Image courtesy Harrisonburg Fire Department

A City of Harrisonburg home with no working fire detector on Jefferson Street received an estimated $25,000 in damage after a residential fire likely caused by an overloaded circuit and improper wiring.

According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the seven adults and one child were able to safely escape the home with their family pet when the fire started upstairs.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded just after 7 p.m. on Friday night to the 700 block of Jefferson Street.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The HFD was assisted by units from Rockingham County Fire Rescue and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

“The prompt discovery of the fire and calls to 9-1-1 avoided even more serious damage in this case,” said Matthew Tobia, Harrisonburg fire chief. “Functioning smoke alarms are critical in giving people time to escape when a fire is discovered. This could have easily been a much more serious incident if it had occurred during sleeping hours.”

Investigators have determined the fire to be accidental with the cause identified as an electrical malfunction.

Preliminary damage has been set at $25,000.

The residents were offered assistance by the Red Cross but were able to temporarily relocate with other family.

The Red Cross will continue to assist in finding long-term housing for the family.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes of dispatch.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
2 Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness
3 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
4 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
5 Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Latest News

7-11 robbery suspect photo
Local, Public Safety

Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

Chris Graham
road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 28-May 2

Chris Graham

VDOT has released a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia evens series with Boston College with 4-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham

Virginia got the tie-breaking run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Griff O’Ferrall in the top of the ninth, and Chase Hungate closed things out in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win at Boston College on Friday.

bomb threat
Local, Public Safety

Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness

Crystal Graham
police
Public Safety

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday

Crystal Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after 2-for-34 start with O’s

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status