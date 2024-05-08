Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Police looking to identify suspects in mower, truck thefts in Stuarts Draft area overnight
Local, Public Safety

Police looking to identify suspects in mower, truck thefts in Stuarts Draft area overnight

Crystal Graham
Published date:

police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest Suspects in a string of thefts in the Stuarts Draft area are on the run after sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious U-Haul truck this morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 4:54 a.m. regarding a suspicious U-Haul box truck in the area of Guthrie Road, White Hill Road and Churchman’s Mill in Stuarts Draft.

The vehicle was reportedly hauling mowing and farming equipment.

Deputies responded to the area and found the mowers were being offloaded from the truck and trailer. The suspects immediately fled the scene leaving several mowers and vehicles behind.

The driver of the U-Haul also fled on foot after losing control of the vehicle.

Deputies recovered multiple lawnmowers in the back of the U-Haul, a stolen Ford 1-150 truck, pull-behind trailer and an enclosed U-Haul trailer.

The ASCO is asking residents in this area to check their home surveillance cameras for any footage connected to these larcenies.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Economy, Local

Breaking it down: Virginia receives $55 million to improve affordable housing units

Crystal Graham
child teen abuse
Politics, Virginia

Virginia sexual, domestic violence Action Alliance ‘deeply disappointed’ in AG Miyares for lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia’s leading voice on sexual and domestic violence rebukes AG Jason Miyares for his lawsuit against LGBTQ+ student survivors. 

Augusta County
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County, trying to ban artwork in a closed-door discussion, still doesn’t get it

Chris Graham

Two members of the Augusta County School Board tried to get the board to remove a piece of artwork that they found “offensive” from a weekend high school art show.

Health, Local

‘Definitely powerful’: Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses

Rebecca Barnabi
bobby henderson
Local, Politics

He’s back: Bobby Henderson eyes at-large seat on Waynesboro City Council in November

Crystal Graham
college basketball money NIL
Sports

How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

Fourth District 2024 Congressional Art Competition winners announced

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status