Police looking to identify suspects in mower, truck thefts in Stuarts Draft area overnight

Suspects in a string of thefts in the Stuarts Draft area are on the run after sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious U-Haul truck this morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 4:54 a.m. regarding a suspicious U-Haul box truck in the area of Guthrie Road, White Hill Road and Churchman’s Mill in Stuarts Draft.

The vehicle was reportedly hauling mowing and farming equipment.

Deputies responded to the area and found the mowers were being offloaded from the truck and trailer. The suspects immediately fled the scene leaving several mowers and vehicles behind.

The driver of the U-Haul also fled on foot after losing control of the vehicle.

Deputies recovered multiple lawnmowers in the back of the U-Haul, a stolen Ford 1-150 truck, pull-behind trailer and an enclosed U-Haul trailer.

The ASCO is asking residents in this area to check their home surveillance cameras for any footage connected to these larcenies.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.