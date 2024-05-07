Older adults may qualify for vouchers to purchase locally grown food from farmers’ markets

Older adults with a limited income may be eligible to receive $50 in vouchers to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs through the Farm Market Fresh for Seniors program.

Eligible senior citizens may make purchases from the Staunton or Waynesboro farmers markets as well as the Project Grows mobile market.

“This program helps to improve the health and nutrition of our older neighbors.” said Janice Gentry, VPAS regional director. “VPAS is very excited to be able to offer the coupons to more people in our area thanks to expanded funding.”

To qualify for the program:

Individuals must be 60 years of age or older

Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro

Monthly income limits for 2024 are no more than $2,322 (single) or $3,152 (couple)

Individuals cannot be an immediate family member or live with a participating farm market vendor.

Only one voucher booklet per eligible senior or two coupon books per eligible couple per market season will be permitted.

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors program coupons are available on a limited, first come, first served basis.

The coupons are valid June 1 through November 18.

Coupons and vouchers available at:

Valley Program for Aging Services will be distributing coupons from their office at 325 Pine Ave. in Waynesboro any time after June 1.

any time after June 1. Additionally, vouchers will also be distributed at the following farmer’s markets on one day only: Saturday, June 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market at the Pavilion (Rain date – June 15) Saturday, June 22 from 9-11 a.m. at the Staunton Farmer’s Market on the Wharf (Rain date – June 29)



The program is sponsored by Valley Program for Aging Services, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In addition to supporting senior nutrition, the program also supports local farmers and farmers’ markets in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region. The program is supported by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Applications for the coupon books are available online.

For more information, call (540) 949-7141.