Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia

There is a significant haze in the area due to smoke from active wildfires in Virginia. Smoke is being seen in Staunton, Augusta County, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, today’s wind shift is the cause of the smoke.

There are active fires in Pendleton, Madison and Rockbridge counties.

Staunton Fire and Rescue said citizens with breathing problems such as asthma or COPD are encouraged to stay indoors and keep the windows and doors shut.

Outdoor activities should be limited for everyone.

To stay updated on air quality, visit airnow.gov