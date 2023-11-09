Open burning prohibited in Augusta County for next 60 days

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has issued a drought emergency declaration prohibiting open burning for the next 60 days beginning tonight at 5 p.m.

As part of the ban, citizens are prohibited from lighting any fire in open air until Jan. 8. This includes the burning of any wood, brush, logs, leaves, grass, debris or other flammable material.

The open burn ban follows the local emergency declared in response to the area’s extreme dry and drought conditions and the associated heightened risk of uncontrolled fire.

Violation of the burn ban will result in a Class III misdemeanor.

Residents may continue to use propane or natural gas outdoor grills and similar gas-fired cooking equipment, as well as emergency road flares or the destruction of combustible liquid or gaseous material by burning in a flare or flare stack. Residents are advised to exercise caution when engaging in these activities.