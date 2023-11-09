Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Blue Ridge Parkway bans backcountry campfires due to increased fire risk
Local, Virginia, Weather

Blue Ridge Parkway bans backcountry campfires due to increased fire risk

Crystal Graham
Published date:
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, smoke from the Tuggle’s Gap fire is seen in the distance. Photo courtesy NPS.

Effective immediately, the Blue Ridge Parkway is temporarily banning backcountry campfires due to an increased danger of fire.

To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the fire restriction will be in effect until further notice.

Fire restrictions apply to all backcountry campsites and shelters and does not affect front country, year-round picnic areas.

Fires in developed areas must always be confined to designated fire rings and grills.

The NPS asks front country picnickers to reduce the risk of wildfires by extinguishing fires completely until ashes are cool to the touch.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions.

Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.

Shenandoah National Park closes Rapidan camp area, trails due to wildfire

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban; crews dedicated to Quaker Run fire

Rockbridge County issues open-air burn ban to prevent spread of wildfires

Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Madison County fire 20 percent contained; should be fully contained soon

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Expert: Dry summer across Virginia may produce busy fire season

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions
2 Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors
3 Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

augusta county
Local, News

Clerk’s Office offers free property notification service for Augusta County residents

Rebecca Barnabi
augusta county sheriff
Cops/Courts, Local

Suspect sought in alleged Augusta County road rage incident, assault with firearm

Crystal Graham

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged road rage incident that took place at 10:47 p.m. last night in Stuarts Draft.

sex trafficking
Cops/Courts, U.S., Virginia

Man charged with leading sex trafficking network on I-81 in Virginia, seven other states

Crystal Graham

The FBI’s I-81 human trafficking task force has charged a man with using drug dependency to force at least five adult victims into commercial sex work.

justice scales legal in courtroom
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Trade secrets used to win bid for Dominion Peaker plant; three executives plead guilty

Crystal Graham
pouring a glass of milk
Health, U.S., Virginia

UVA researchers discover link between cardiovascular disease and common food allergies

Rebecca Barnabi
missing person
Cops/Courts, Local

Search under way now in Stuarts Draft for Julia Anderson; missing since Saturday morning

Crystal Graham
prescription drug bottle
Health, Politics, U.S.

Drug reform: Legislation would disincentivize pharmacy benefit managers raising prices

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy