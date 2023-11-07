Countries
Home State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires
Virginia, Weather

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Millers Head Fire
Millers Head Fire/file photo courtesy National Park Service

Two fires in Virginia broke containment lines over the weekend and may pose a threat to public health and safety.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to assist firefighter response efforts for the Quaker Run fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County.

A state of emergency declaration allows the Commonwealth to mobilize additional resources and deploy staff and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

The Virginia National Guard, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other pertinent agencies are involved in the ongoing operation.

This declaration enables Virginia to commit additional resources to help contain the fires. Virginia is experiencing normal fall fire weather, but with the underlying drought conditions, these fires have become more challenging to contain. Residents are reminded to be very careful to prevent additional wildfires which would further tax our resources.

Virginia’s fall fire season runs through Nov. 30.

Low humidity and windy conditions, along with dry grasses and fallen leaves, combine this time of year to create favorable conditions for wildfires to spark and spread quickly. Wildfires are even more common after dry summers.

Regular updates on wildfires are provided by the DOF on its website.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

