Local, Weather

Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban; crews dedicated to Quaker Run fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
File photo courtesy National Forest Service

Due to dry conditions, Shenandoah National Park has implemented a complete fire ban effective immediately.

Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire anywhere within the boundaries of Shenandoah National Park is now prohibited.

This ban includes:

  • All wood, charcoal, coal or other solid-fuel open air fires.
  • Fires in grates, grills, rings or pits in campgrounds, picnic areas, shelters and huts.
  • Wood, charcoal, coal or other solid-fuel fires are always prohibited in Shenandoah’s backcountry.
  • This ban extends the prohibition of open fires to picnic areas, campgrounds, and other areas where fires are usually permitted. The use of camp stoves and backpacking stoves will be allowed.
  • Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the park with the exception of inside vehicles and at established paved or gravel parking areas.

The ban will remain in effect until conditions improve with significant rain or snow over time, decreasing the fire hazard.

Currently firefighters from multiple agencies are working to suppress a large fire on the park’s eastern boundary.

“We need to be able to dedicate our fire-fighting resources to the Quaker Run fire. We hope a complete fire ban will reduce the possibility of any additional fire activity,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

Shenandoah National Park, the Skyline Drive and other facilities and services remain open as scheduled.

For more information visit https://www.nps.gov/shen

 

