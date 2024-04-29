Charlottesville, Monticello named international wine region of the year

The Charlottesville and the Monticello American viticultural area has long been recognized as one of the best winemaking regions due to a desirable temperature mix.

The area recently received an even greater honor when it was named the 2023 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast.

The award honors more than 40 wineries in the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Orange.

“The region is situated in an interesting spot in Virginia,” said Drew Harner, assistant professor of viticulture for the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County. “There’s a range of soil types as well. You get this ‘Goldilocks area’ where grape growers can work with a range of different growing conditions. They produce grapes and wines that are expressions of the conditions they’re working with, and the management practices they’re tailoring to these conditions.”

The rural areas surrounding Charlottesville are home to over 20 percent of Virginia’s vineyard plantings.

Eastwood Farm and Winery in Charlottesville, owned by Athena Eastwood and operated with family, grow grapes at two vineyards in Albemarle and Nelson counties.

“This region has been developing for decades with a large number of well-known wineries producing world-class wines,” she said. “There’s a lot of innovation and talent in this region.”

Wine Enthusiast noted a “spirit of collaboration” among the region’s winemakers.

“It’s one of the biggest things enabling growth in this area,” Eastwood said. “You can call other winemakers and talk through an approach, or how to deal with a challenge, and they are always willing to help.”

Eastwood Farm and Winery will host 15 wineries for a White Wine Showcase on May 1.