Staunton Jams returns with more than 45 performers, American Shakespeare Center partnership

Staunton Jams, the eagerly anticipated music festival, is set to liven up the streets of downtown Staunton with its soulful beats and artistic celebration.

Organized by The Judy Chops, WQSV and an impassioned volunteer board, the free festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of local talent and community spirit from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Staunton Jams will feature an impressive lineup of more than 45 performers across 13 different stages, ensuring something for everyone to groove to. From soulful melodies to foot-stomping rhythms, the festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

In addition to the stellar musical lineup, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of local vendors offering unique goods and delectable treats. From artisan crafts to mouthwatering cuisine, delights will be available to indulge in throughout the festival grounds.

Staunton Jams will also feature the return of the Silent Auction, during which local businesses have generously donated products to help raise funds in support of the festival. Attendees will have the chance to bid on a variety of items, with all proceeds going toward ensuring the continued success of Staunton Jams for years to come.

“We’re thrilled to bring Staunton Jams back for another celebration of music, art, and community,” said Joa García of Staunton Jams, and owner of Prism Consulting VA. “Staunton Jams isn’t just about entertainment – it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate our shared love for Staunton’s music and creativity. We can’t wait to see everyone come out and join us for what promises to be an incredible event.”

The return of Staunton Jams in 2024 also brings a new partnership with the American Shakespeare Center to present a special Songwriters in the Round event at the historic Blackfriars Playhouse on Sunday, May 5, The Songwriters’ Round will showcase the talents of local musicians in an intimate and unique setting, where artists will take turns sharing their original songs and the stories behind them. The collaboration between Staunton Jams and American Shakespeare Center represents a coming together of two

beloved institutions, each dedicated to fostering creativity and community spirit in Staunton.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the American Shakespeare Center for this special event,” said Dan Bates of Staunton Jams and owner of Vistoso Creative. “The Blackfriars Playhouse is an iconic venue with a rich history, and we couldn’t think of a better place to host our Songwriters’ Round. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to supporting local artists and providing unique cultural experiences for the community.”

In addition to the captivating performances, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unparalleled ambiance of the Blackfriars Playhouse, which has been praised as one of the most authentic Shakespearean performance spaces in the world.

“Music and theater have always been intertwined forms of artistic expression, and we look forward to celebrating the creativity of our local songwriters in this historic setting,” García sad.

Tickets for the Songwriters’ Round are available now on Eventbrite.

Molly Murphy of Staunton Jams, and owner of Queen City Music Studios, said she is honored to be part of the team that organizes the annual music festival.

“We have gotten such a positive response from the community about the growing, multi-venue Festival model; We have more bands and venues than ever before. It really does ‘take a village’, and I’m filled with so much gratitude,” Murphy said.

Admission to most events is free, making it accessible to all members of the community. For more information and updates, visit www. stauntonjams.com or follow Staunton Jams on social media.