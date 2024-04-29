Countries
Rockbridge completes community branding project; 'authentically reflects the spirit' of county
Economy, Local

Rockbridge completes community branding project; ‘authentically reflects the spirit’ of county

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Rockbridge County logo Rockbridge County recently completed a community branding project with a new logo, tagine and a focus on enhancing economic opportunities.

HAVEN Creative worked with the county on the branding. The branding took 15 months to complete.

“This fresh brand identity is yet another step forward in Rockbridge County’s commitment to economic development. By implementing this branding strategy, we aim to forge connections not only with our residents but also with visitors to our community,” said Leslie Ayers, Board of Supervisors chair.

The initiative was community driven, said Brandy Flint, director of economic development.

“We are confident that this identity authentically reflects the spirit of Rockbridge County,” Flint said.

Breaking down the branding

The brand story for Rockbridge County highlights its vibrant community culture, adventurous spirit, and forward-looking optimism.

The brand story for Rockbridge County reads: “Seated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley, Rockbridge is a place defined by its natural features. But it’s also defined by the welcoming people who call Rockbridge home: home to the peaceful, quiet life that so many build here, home to the historical events that have shaped the community. It is also home to potential. Located along two major interstates, Rockbridge sits at the intersection of abundance and opportunity. Whether you live here, work here, or are just visiting, Rockbridge is naturally connected to everything you want.”

The logo was created to be a graphic representation of the natural beauty found in Rockbridge County. House Mountain sits at the center of the “R” shape. This mountain mimics that of the Rockbridge Outdoors logo to create cohesion between the two brands. The logo showcases a yellow sunrise that represents the abundance of opportunity in the county. Flowing up the center of the “R” is a river, representing the many waterways that Rockbridge is home to.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

