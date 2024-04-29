Countries
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center, Valley Libraries revive Theater Pass Partnership for patrons

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
File photo. Courtesy American Shakespeare Center.

The Valley Libraries are excited to announce that starting April 29, 2024, the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County libraries will each be offering two seasonal culture passes to the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse.

The passes will allow borrowers to book two free seats to two shows chosen by the American Shakespeare Center each season. The passes will contain a discount code to any seat in the theater and will limit the pass holder to two free tickets in their transaction. Borrowers can either go online through the regular ticket buying process and enter the code during checkout, or visit the box office and present the pass. The passes will be available for performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

The American Shakespeare Center is delighted to re-introduce the Library Culture Pass for Valley Libraries patrons.

“We believe in the power of live theater to bring communities together, and we’re eager to partner with the Valley Libraries to make our performances more accessible and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the arts in our region,” said Stephanie Cabacoy, Director of Marketing & Interim Director of Development for the American Shakespeare Center.

Passes will be available to adults with a Valley Libraries card in good standing. Passes may be checked out for two weeks; holds and renewals will not be allowed. Passes must be returned to a service desk at one of the libraries.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Shakespeare Center to help make theater more accessible to our community members. Taking down that financial barrier for some residents will be an important way for them to engage with the arts and perfectly aligns with our libraries’ missions,” Staunton Public Library Director Sarah Skrobis said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

