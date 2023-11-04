Countries
Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park
Local, Weather

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Published date:
wildfire
(© Fernando Astasio Avila – Shutterstock)

Graves Mill Trail and Wilhite Wagon Trail are closed as firefighters continue efforts to suppress the Quaker Run Fire, which started on Oct. 26 in Madison County.

The fire, which has affected approximately 1,500 acres, with about 184 acres within the Shenandoah National Park boundary, is producing smoke that is affecting the central portion of park and surrounding communities.

The entire length of the Graves Mill Trail from the intersection of the Staunton River Trail to the Rapidan Fire Road, and the entire length of the Wilhite Wagon Trail, will remain closed until further notice.

The fire, on Friday, approached a powerline near the eastern boundary of the park. Power was suspended to ensure safety of firefighters in the area. The line that had to be de-energized supplies the Big Meadows area, so facilities there are utilizing generators.

There are some impacts to services, but the visitor center and Big Meadows Wayside remain open, with limited services at the Lodge.

Firefighters and support staff from Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and National Park Service continue efforts to suppress the low-intensity fire.

The fire continues to grow but remains within the established containment fire lines. No structures are threatened.

Visitors are advised to stay alert of local smoke conditions and take necessary precautions.

Updates can be found on the park website and DOF’s social mediawww.facebook.com/ForestryVA.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

