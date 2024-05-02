Albemarle County: Pelham Road home a total loss after fire early Thursday morning

One individual has been displaced from their home after a fire Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Pelham Road in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, crews responded to the call for a residential fire at 6:08 a.m. and found visible flames and a working fire.

The home’s occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.

The single-family home is considered a total loss.

The resident is being assisted by family members and friends.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.