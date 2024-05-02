Countries
Albemarle County: Pelham Road home a total loss after fire early Thursday morning
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Pelham Road home a total loss after fire early Thursday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

One individual has been displaced from their home after a fire Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Pelham Road in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, crews responded to the call for a residential fire at 6:08 a.m. and found visible flames and a working fire.

The home’s occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.

The single-family home is considered a total loss.

The resident is being assisted by family members and friends.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

