Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties
Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria. The 125-acre fire began Tuesday and is located on private land that is steep and difficult to access. Containment efforts have proved difficult.

No homes or structures have been damaged by the fire, and there are no evacuation orders in place at this time.

“While we are sure to see larger events this fall fire season, every fire is a priority,” said DOF Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “The terrain of this fire is making our response efforts more challenging, and it’s likely containment will take several days.”

The DOF remains on scene today working with local fire departments, the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The fire, near Rapidan Wildlife Management Area and the Shenandoah National Park, is producing smoke visible from several counties.

The fire is approximately 10 percent contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Realtime information is available online at https://virginiapublic.firesponse.com

