Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions
Local, Weather

Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trash in barrel for burning
(© Любовь Клепиковская – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Fire Rescue has issued a countywide burn advisory effective immediately.

This decision follows increased drought conditions in the area and potential impacts from the wildfire currently burning in Madison County.

During this burn advisory, residents are advised to exercise caution when doing any outdoor burning and to comply with county burn regulations.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, most of Albemarle County is in a moderate drought with rain not forecasted until the end of the week.

Open air burn tips

  • It’s never OK to burn trash.
  • Don’t add gasoline, lighter fluid, diesel, or the like to your fire.
  • Don’t leave a fire burning alone.
  • Do not leave children or pets alone with open flames.

Always have on hand at least one of these:

  • A hose
  • A bucket of water
  • A shovel with dirt or sand

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Come to Downtown Waynesboro, a MAGA haven: At least that’s what the sign says
2 Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life
3 CNalysis: Democrats will be winners in Virginia; abortion and economy to be driving issues
4 Virginia takes care of business, dispatches Tarleton State, 80-50: Analysis
5 JMU pulls the upset of opening night, winning at #4 Michigan State, 79-76 in OT

Latest News

climate change
Climate, Farming, Politics, U.S.

Legislation would encourage research, monitoring of soil carbon sequestration

Rebecca Barnabi
transgender
Mental Health, Politics, U.S.

Alabama mayor’s social media accounts as a transgender woman revealed before death by suicide

Rebecca Barnabi

On Nov. 1, a conservative blog revealed an Alabama mayor’s alleged secret life as a transgender woman. Two days later, he died by suicide.

Millers Head Fire
Virginia, Weather

State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires

Crystal Graham

Two fires in Virginia broke containment lines over the weekend and may pose a threat to public health and safety.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Chris Graham
JMU aerial
Arts/Culture, Local

Art exhibit to connect humans, AI; experience aims to promote critical thinking

Crystal Graham
artisan tour central virginia
Arts/Culture, Local

Central Virginia studios open for one weekend; tour includes more than 50 artists

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Virginia man arrested for violent armed robbery, multiple firearm offenses

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy