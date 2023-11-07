Albemarle County issues burn advisory due to moderate drought conditions

Albemarle County Fire Rescue has issued a countywide burn advisory effective immediately.

This decision follows increased drought conditions in the area and potential impacts from the wildfire currently burning in Madison County.

During this burn advisory, residents are advised to exercise caution when doing any outdoor burning and to comply with county burn regulations.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, most of Albemarle County is in a moderate drought with rain not forecasted until the end of the week.

Open air burn tips

It’s never OK to burn trash.

Don’t add gasoline, lighter fluid, diesel, or the like to your fire.

Don’t leave a fire burning alone.

Do not leave children or pets alone with open flames.

Always have on hand at least one of these: