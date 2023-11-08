Shenandoah National Park closes Rapidan camp area, trails due to wildfire

Shenandoah National Park has closed the Rapidan camp area near the eastern boundary in the central section of the park due to a wildfire.

The closure includes the area around the historic camp and the trails leading to it including the following:

Mill Prong Trail

Mill Prong Horse Trail

Stony Mountain Trail

Fork Mountain Trail

Laurel Prong from Cat Knob intersection

Upper Dark Hollow Trail (does not impact access to falls)

The lower Rapidan Fire Road beyond the portion open to bicycles

Earlier closures included the entire length of the Graves Mill Trail from the intersection of the Staunton River Trail to the Rapidan Fire Road and the entire length of the Wilhite Wagon Trail.

Firefighters and support staff from Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and National Park Service continue efforts to contain the fire, which has affected approximately 2,960 acres on private, state and federal lands.

Heavy leaf litter and extremely dry conditions prompted a complete fire ban. Open-air fires are prohibited including in picnic area and campgrounds.

Heavy smoke from the fire is affecting the central portion of Shenandoah National Park as well as surrounding communities.

Daily updates, including a smoke outlook can be found on the park website at www.nps.gov/shen