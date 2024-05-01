Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Hopewell man, convicted felon sentenced for possession of firearm and ammunition

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A Hopewell man was sentenced today to five years and five months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Azontay Malik Perry, 27, is a previously convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19, 2022, Hopewell Police officers found Perry passed out in the driver seat of a BMW with the engine running in the intersection of Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard. Officers awakened Perry and ordered him out of the vehicle. Perry ignored their commands and drove into the back of a parked police vehicle.

Perry attempted to flee at high speed but crashed into a dumpster at an apartment complex. Perry then fled on foot.

At the scene, officers observed a.40 caliber handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The firearm included an extended magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and also recovered 18 grams of methamphetamine and 10.84 grams of fentanyl.

Criminal history

  • In 2016, Perry was convicted of possession of schedule I or II drugs after being caught with narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
  • Later that year, Perry was convicted again of possession of schedule I or II drugs, as well as possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs, and monument damage.
  • In 2019, Perry once again was convicted of possession of schedule I or II drugs, along with driving on a suspended license.
  • In 2023, Perry was convicted of a probation violation related to his multiple 2016 convictions for not turning himself in on outstanding warrants and absconding from supervised probation.

