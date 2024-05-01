Hopewell man, convicted felon sentenced for possession of firearm and ammunition

A Hopewell man was sentenced today to five years and five months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Azontay Malik Perry, 27, is a previously convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19, 2022, Hopewell Police officers found Perry passed out in the driver seat of a BMW with the engine running in the intersection of Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard. Officers awakened Perry and ordered him out of the vehicle. Perry ignored their commands and drove into the back of a parked police vehicle.

Perry attempted to flee at high speed but crashed into a dumpster at an apartment complex. Perry then fled on foot.

At the scene, officers observed a.40 caliber handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The firearm included an extended magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and also recovered 18 grams of methamphetamine and 10.84 grams of fentanyl.

Criminal history