Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

Staunton Fire & Rescue has responded to numerous brush and wood fires over the past week due in large part to the drought conditions in the region.

Effective immediately, the City of Staunton and Deputy Fire Chief Perry Weller have issued a citywide burn ban to try to stop the spread of fires.

The Fire Marshal is authorized to prohibit open burning under City Code 8.20.040 and the adopted Virgnia Statewide Fire Prevention Code Section 307.1.1.

Violation of these regulations is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

What it means

No open air burning is allowed

No fires in fire pits or camp fires

No charcoal grill fires

The use of charcoal grills and fireplaces at city parks is also prohibited.

Cooking with propane, pellet-fed smokers and electric grills and smokers is still allowed.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source including machinery, cigarettes, matches and disposing fireplace ashes.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials.

Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will monitor current weather conditions and determine when the ban will be lifted.