Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions
Local, Police

Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Campers at fire pit
(© Seventyfour– stock.adobe.com)

Staunton Fire & Rescue has responded to numerous brush and wood fires over the past week due in large part to the drought conditions in the region.

Effective immediately, the City of Staunton and Deputy Fire Chief Perry Weller have issued a citywide burn ban to try to stop the spread of fires.

The Fire Marshal is authorized to prohibit open burning under City Code 8.20.040 and the adopted Virgnia Statewide Fire Prevention Code Section 307.1.1.

Violation of these regulations is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

What it means

  • No open air burning is allowed
  • No fires in fire pits or camp fires
  • No charcoal grill fires
  • The use of charcoal grills and fireplaces at city parks is also prohibited.
  • Cooking with propane, pellet-fed smokers and electric grills and smokers is still allowed.
  • Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source including machinery, cigarettes, matches and disposing fireplace ashes.
  • Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials.

Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will monitor current weather conditions and determine when the ban will be lifted.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 2025 race begins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger announces candidacy for governor
2 Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
3 UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry
4 ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State
5 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Latest News

wildfire
Police, Virginia, Weather

Crews fighting Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County: Burning on 15 acres, 0 percent contained

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Tech, U.S.

‘Transformative shift with generative AI’: Study reveals top 10 companies, industries discussing tech

Rebecca Barnabi

New research from DealHub reveals the top 10 companies in the U.S. discussing artificial intelligence (AI) the most in relation to sales.

israel palestine
Op/Eds, Politics

Kathy Kelly: Calling for a ‘pause’ in Israel’s assault on Gaza isn’t enough

Kathy Kelly

The Biden Administration must demand a full ceasefire, not a temporary pause, to stop the violence.

old tire recycling
Climate, Op/Eds

Roddy Scheer: What kinds of pollution do automobile tires cause?

Roddy Scheer
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about North Carolina A&T

Chris Graham
wildlife photographer of the year
Arts/Culture, Local

EMU professor named to top 100 wildlife photographers of the year list

Crystal Graham
matw
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy