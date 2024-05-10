Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Republican attorneys general sue over ‘EPA’s illegal power grab’ of new rule on power plants
Climate, Politics, US & World

Republican attorneys general sue over ‘EPA’s illegal power grab’ of new rule on power plants

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

A 25-state coalition of Republican attorneys general have filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review and declare unlawful the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recently-released new rule on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

The rule would force power plants fueled by coal or natural gas to capture smokestack emissions or shut down, and would regulate power plants under the Clean Air Act by imposing more stringent emissions standards. The rule ignored the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 rebuke in West Virginia v. EPA, which cautioned the agency about using narrow regulatory provisions to force coal-fired power plants out of operation.

“By overstepping its bounds, the EPA is not only disregarding the Supreme Court’s clear guidance but is also threatening the stability of our nation’s energy supply and infringing upon the sovereign rights of states to manage their energy resources,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “We are urging the Court to recognize the EPA’s illegal power-grab and ensure that any changes to our nation’s energy policies are made through the proper legislative process, not through unilateral regulatory mandates.”

Without explicit statutory authorization from Congress, the EPA cannot legally assert extensive regulatory control over the electricity grids, according to the coalition. The rule would radically transform the nation’s energy security, forcing states to shift their energy portfolios away from fossil fuel-fired sources.

The following states signed the petition: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

EPA’s new final rule further limits emissions from coal-fired power plants in the U.S. – Augusta Free Press

EPA’s new rules for power plants mean ‘an enormous transition’ from fossil fuels – Augusta Free Press

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

Arts & Media, US & World

‘A long, bright, wild future’ ahead for Corolla horse herd as they welcome fourth foal

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia opossum
Arts & Media, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia encourages caution during baby season in the Valley

Rebecca Barnabi

Staff, students and volunteers at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a non-profit hospital for native wildlife, are experiencing baby season.

virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Virginia BOE announces $600K grant funding for CTE program upgrades in 16 school divisions

Rebecca Barnabi

Sixteen Virginia school divisions have been awarded $600,000 to upgrade equipment for CTE programs in schools and technical centers.

Local

Shenandoah National Park names interim superintendent with retirement of Pat Kenney

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Local

Dance all night, bridge the gap between classes with “My Fair Lady” at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk 21-year-old convicted for robbery of two 7-Eleven stores of cash, vape products

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Trailer park drug deal lands Hopewell repeat offender back in prison

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status