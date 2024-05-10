Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia BOE announces $600K grant funding for CTE program upgrades in 16 school divisions
Schools, Virginia

Virginia BOE announces $600K grant funding for CTE program upgrades in 16 school divisions

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Sixteen Virginia school divisions have been awarded $600,000 in competitive grants to upgrade equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs in schools and technical centers.

Each division will receive $37,500 to purchase new equipment and make other improvements to enhance student learning.

“Virginia’s CTE programs play an important role in developing our workforce and helping students explore in-demand career opportunities,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “This funding will help provide the resources, equipment, and support needed to run successful CTE programs that will grow Virginia’s economy and shape the futures of students across the Commonwealth.”

The General Assembly established the CTE equipment grant program in 2016, and the Virginia Department of Education awarded the first grants to school divisions in 2017. The program has provided $4.8 million to help school divisions purchase innovative equipment to enhance learning experiences for career and technical education students.

The awards are as follows:

School Divisions

Award

Appomattox County

Appomattox County High School, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Training: Preparing Students for In-Demand Careers.

Arlington County

Arlington Career Center Governor’s Academy and Swanson Middle Schools (laser engraving).

Augusta County

Altavista Combined School, Brookville Middle, Rustburg Middle, and William Campbell Combined School (augmented reality welding system).

Buckingham County

Buckingham County High School, Bridging Classroom Learning with 21st Century Agriculture.

Caroline County

Caroline High School, Igniting Tomorrow’s Skills: A Multi-Faceted Approach to Empowerment Through Innovation.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Middle Schools (CoDrone EDU Equipment).

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield Career and Technical Center (augmented reality welding system).

Dickenson County

Ridgeview High School (augmented reality electronic vehicles system).

Franklin County

Franklin County High School (augmented reality welding system).

Gloucester County

Gloucester Mathew Governor’s Health Sciences Academy (augmented reality medical assisting).

Hanover County

Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry High Schools (augmented reality welding system drones).

Montgomery County

Governor’s STEM Academy at Montgomery County (unmanned aircraft systems).

Nelson County

Recharging CTE Programming at Nelson County High School (electricity learning labs).

Scott County

Scott County Career and Technical Center (augmented reality electronic vehicles and hybrid systems).

Shenandoah County

Triplett Technical Center (augmented reality electronic vehicles system).

Suffolk

The College and Career Center at Pruden (augmented reality heavy equipment).

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

climate change pollution
Climate, Politics, US & World

Republican attorneys general sue over ‘EPA’s illegal power grab’ of new rule on power plants

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia opossum
Arts & Media, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia encourages caution during baby season in the Valley

Rebecca Barnabi

Staff, students and volunteers at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a non-profit hospital for native wildlife, are experiencing baby season.

Local

Shenandoah National Park names interim superintendent with retirement of Pat Kenney

Rebecca Barnabi

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney retired April 30 after nearly 34 years in the National Park Service (NPS).

Arts & Media, Local

Dance all night, bridge the gap between classes with “My Fair Lady” at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk 21-year-old convicted for robbery of two 7-Eleven stores of cash, vape products

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Trailer park drug deal lands Hopewell repeat offender back in prison

Crystal Graham
flower bouquet mom and child
Virginia

The perfect Mother’s Day gift? Flowers, of course

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status