Virginia BOE announces $600K grant funding for CTE program upgrades in 16 school divisions

Sixteen Virginia school divisions have been awarded $600,000 in competitive grants to upgrade equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs in schools and technical centers.
Each division will receive $37,500 to purchase new equipment and make other improvements to enhance student learning.
“Virginia’s CTE programs play an important role in developing our workforce and helping students explore in-demand career opportunities,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “This funding will help provide the resources, equipment, and support needed to run successful CTE programs that will grow Virginia’s economy and shape the futures of students across the Commonwealth.”
The General Assembly established the CTE equipment grant program in 2016, and the Virginia Department of Education awarded the first grants to school divisions in 2017. The program has provided $4.8 million to help school divisions purchase innovative equipment to enhance learning experiences for career and technical education students.
The awards are as follows:
|
School Divisions
|
Award
|
Appomattox County
|
Appomattox County High School, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Training: Preparing Students for In-Demand Careers.
|
Arlington County
|
Arlington Career Center Governor’s Academy and Swanson Middle Schools (laser engraving).
|
Augusta County
|
Altavista Combined School, Brookville Middle, Rustburg Middle, and William Campbell Combined School (augmented reality welding system).
|
Buckingham County
|
Buckingham County High School, Bridging Classroom Learning with 21st Century Agriculture.
|
Caroline County
|
Caroline High School, Igniting Tomorrow’s Skills: A Multi-Faceted Approach to Empowerment Through Innovation.
|
Chesapeake
|
Chesapeake Middle Schools (CoDrone EDU Equipment).
|
Chesterfield County
|
Chesterfield Career and Technical Center (augmented reality welding system).
|
Dickenson County
|
Ridgeview High School (augmented reality electronic vehicles system).
|
Franklin County
|
Franklin County High School (augmented reality welding system).
|
Gloucester County
|
Gloucester Mathew Governor’s Health Sciences Academy (augmented reality medical assisting).
|
Hanover County
|
Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry High Schools (augmented reality welding system drones).
|
Montgomery County
|
Governor’s STEM Academy at Montgomery County (unmanned aircraft systems).
|
Nelson County
|
Recharging CTE Programming at Nelson County High School (electricity learning labs).
|
Scott County
|
Scott County Career and Technical Center (augmented reality electronic vehicles and hybrid systems).
|
Shenandoah County
|
Triplett Technical Center (augmented reality electronic vehicles system).
|
Suffolk
|
The College and Career Center at Pruden (augmented reality heavy equipment).