George Washington & Jefferson National Forest issues Stage 1 fire restriction order

The USDA Forest Service is implementing a Stage 1 fire restriction in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest to maintain public safety and protect forest resources during the current drought.

Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site is prohibited on National Forest lands through Dec. 31.

Visitors igniting and maintaining campfires within developed recreation sites should use caution and make sure that all campfires are fully extinguished before leaving their site. Campfires should not be left unattended.

Open fires may not be ignited or maintained at any dispersed recreation site, including along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, within the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest.

This includes all wood, charcoal, coal or other solid-fuel open air fires. Fires may be maintained within metal rings, burn pits, or grills within developed recreation sites.

Propane and other fuel powered camp stoves are still permitted.

This fire restriction has been implemented due to dry conditions, high fire danger, and little chance of significant rain in the immediate forecast.

“We are working to manage the fire threats on our forest and hope that a fire restriction will reduce the likelihood of additional fire activity,” said Forest Supervisor Job Timm.

For more information, visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/gwj